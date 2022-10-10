NASCAR 2022: Christopher Bell survives slow car to take Charlotte Roval win

Driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell won the sixth playoff race of the 2022 NASCAR season at the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. The 27-year-old secured his second win of the season after beating Kevin Harvick in overtime in the 255.36-mile-long race.

The victory transferred Bell into the Round of 8 and simultaneously eliminated defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson after he suffered mechanical problems late in the race. Bell had the slowest car on Sunday, but he and his crew chief Adam Stevens took advantage of two late cautions to take the checkered flag in North Carolina.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



Retweet to congratulate the No. 20 team on their Charlotte Roval WIN!



CHRISTOPHER BELL IS IN. KYLE LARSON IS OUT.Retweet to congratulate the No. 20 team on their Charlotte Roval WIN!

Christopher Bell emerged victorious when he used his fresh tires to pass Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 at the start of overtime and scored a much-needed win to stay in the championship battle. During a late-race caution for debris with four laps to go, Bell and his team made the right decision to pit four fresh tires.

NASCAR @NASCAR



CHECKERED FLAG: HE NEEDED A WIN! HE GOT IT! @CBellRacing wins on the ROVAL to advance to the Round of 8! #NASCARPlayoffs

In a turn of events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bell crossed the finish line 1.790 seconds ahead of fellow competitor Harvick to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked the third NASCAR Cup Series victory for the #20 driver, making him the second playoff driver to win a race in the 2022 playoffs and the ninth driver to win multiple races this season.

The Bank of America Roval 400 saw 10 lead changes among eight different drivers. The venue hosted its 63rd Cup race and the new Next Gen cars for the second time. The 2.28-mile-long road course also witnessed four caution flags.

Christopher Bell talks about his Bank of America Roval 400 win

Sunday’s win was amazing for Christopher Bell and the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing team as they entered the race 45 points below the cut-off line but found their way to advance into the Round of 8. With the win, Bell gained 40 points and ranked fourth in the latest release of the playoff standings.

Speaking about his victory during a post-race interview, Bell said:

“Man, you’ve just got to be there at the end of these things. I keep watching all these races where the fastest car doesn’t always win. No secret that road courses have not been our strength this year. We were just there at the right time. We obviously weren’t in position to win (before taking tires). We rolled the dice, gambled, and it paid off for us.”

Catch Christopher Bell next for the first race of the semi-final round at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

