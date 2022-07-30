"Running the Spire truck and taking notes" - Alex Bowman on how he prepares to face the Indy track this weekend

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman looks forward to showcasing his talent once again at the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. The highest echelon in stock car racing is sharing the weekend with America's premier open-wheeled racing series, the NTT IndyCar Series.

Bowman, the driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be looking to make progress for the upcoming playoffs after his 2022 season seemed to tail off after his win in Las Vegas earlier this year. The 29-year-old is going to be one of the few drivers running in the Xfinity as well as Cup Series races in Indianapolis this weekend, along with the likes of Bubba Wallace Jr.

The Tucson, Arizona native elaborated on his preparations ahead of the 200-mile-long race, and said:

“We have been lucky to get the opportunity to make extra laps this weekend which just helps come time for the Cup race on Sunday. COTA (Circuit of The Americas) was a great example of how it can help us, running the Spire (Motorsports) truck and taking notes on the track helped in our efforts on Sunday so I am eager to get out there and get some practice in. Our team is doing everything we can to get better and this is another opportunity for us to maximize our weekend.”

Alex Bowman to start in P4 in today's Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will be offering his services to the #17 crew in the Xfinity Series today as the 29-year-old aims to get as much seat-time as possible before tomorrow's Cup Series race.

Bowman will be seen wheeling the #17 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro in the Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard. The 62-lap-long race will serve as a good platform for the Tucson, Arizona native to learn the track and perfect his racecraft for tomorrow's Cup Series race.

Qualifying for the Xfinity race saw Alex Bowman turn a 97.333 MPH average speed around 14-turns on the Indianapolis road course, earning him a second-row start. This is the 13th time that he has managed to qualify in the top-10 in the Xfinity Series, a record which has stood since 2016.

Watch Alex Bowman take on Indianapolis Motor Speedway twice this weekend as he tries to maximize his results in the Cup Series.

