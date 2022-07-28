NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is set to host NASCAR’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard this weekend. The 22nd race of the season kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 31, 2022, for an 82-lap action-packed race.
Located in Speedway, Indiana, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a road course with 2.439 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1909 and features 14 turns and an asphalt and brick track.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts Xfinity Series, IndyCar Series, Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational, Indy Autonomous Challenge, and MotoGP.
The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will feature 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 30, at 9:35 am ET on NBC. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 10:35 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Daniil Kvyat leading Group A and Loris Hezemans leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the Verizon 200 has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Daniil Kvyat – 61.300
- Josh Williams – 36.500
- Josh Bilicki – 34.000
- Denny Hamlin – 29.900
- Todd Gilliland – 27.300
- Kyle Busch – 26.050
- Austin Cindric – 25.600
- Harrison Burton – 23.800
- Justin Haley – 22.600
- Ryan Blaney – 20.550
- Brad Keselowski – 19.350
- Ross Chastain – 17.450
- Chase Briscoe – 15.700
- Aric Almirola – 13.150
- Austin Dillon – 12.700
- William Byron – 11.550
- Martin Truex Jr. – 6.900
- Daniel Suarez – 6.000
- Kyle Larson – 4.050
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Loris Hezemans – 40.650
- Joey Hand – 34.950
- AJ Almendinger – 32.900
- Cody Ware – 29.600
- Ty Dillon – 26.050
- Ty Gibbs – 25.650
- Corey LaJoie – 24.000
- Chris Buescher – 23.100
- Cole Custer – 20.850
- Rick Stenhouse Jr. – 20.100
- Kevin Harvick – 18.950
- Joey Logano – 15.900
- Michael McDowell – 15.250
- Bubba Wallace – 12.850
- Erik Jones – 12.000
- Alex Bowman – 11.150
- Tyler Reddick – 6.350
- Christopher Bell – 5.450
- Chase Elliott – 1.450
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 31, 2022, live on NBC and PRN.