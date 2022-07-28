NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is set to host NASCAR’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard this weekend. The 22nd race of the season kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 31, 2022, for an 82-lap action-packed race.

Located in Speedway, Indiana, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a road course with 2.439 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1909 and features 14 turns and an asphalt and brick track.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts Xfinity Series, IndyCar Series, Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational, Indy Autonomous Challenge, and MotoGP.

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will feature 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 30, at 9:35 am ET on NBC. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 10:35 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Groups for qualifying for Xfinity and Cup for Indy road course (groups for Cup practice as well). Groups for qualifying for Xfinity and Cup for Indy road course (groups for Cup practice as well). https://t.co/UZRzJCQgpq

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Daniil Kvyat leading Group A and Loris Hezemans leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the Verizon 200 has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Daniil Kvyat – 61.300 Josh Williams – 36.500 Josh Bilicki – 34.000 Denny Hamlin – 29.900 Todd Gilliland – 27.300 Kyle Busch – 26.050 Austin Cindric – 25.600 Harrison Burton – 23.800 Justin Haley – 22.600 Ryan Blaney – 20.550 Brad Keselowski – 19.350 Ross Chastain – 17.450 Chase Briscoe – 15.700 Aric Almirola – 13.150 Austin Dillon – 12.700 William Byron – 11.550 Martin Truex Jr. – 6.900 Daniel Suarez – 6.000 Kyle Larson – 4.050

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Loris Hezemans – 40.650 Joey Hand – 34.950 AJ Almendinger – 32.900 Cody Ware – 29.600 Ty Dillon – 26.050 Ty Gibbs – 25.650 Corey LaJoie – 24.000 Chris Buescher – 23.100 Cole Custer – 20.850 Rick Stenhouse Jr. – 20.100 Kevin Harvick – 18.950 Joey Logano – 15.900 Michael McDowell – 15.250 Bubba Wallace – 12.850 Erik Jones – 12.000 Alex Bowman – 11.150 Tyler Reddick – 6.350 Christopher Bell – 5.450 Chase Elliott – 1.450

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 31, 2022, live on NBC and PRN.

