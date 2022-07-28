Create
NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
Modified Jul 28, 2022 03:59 PM IST

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is set to host NASCAR’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard this weekend. The 22nd race of the season kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 31, 2022, for an 82-lap action-packed race.

Located in Speedway, Indiana, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a road course with 2.439 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1909 and features 14 turns and an asphalt and brick track.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts Xfinity Series, IndyCar Series, Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational, Indy Autonomous Challenge, and MotoGP.

Back to the Bricks 😘🧱It’s time for #NASCAR and #INDYCAR to return to the Racing Capital of the World. Here’s your schedule for an unforgettable weekend.🎟 >>> bit.ly/3OzGneC https://t.co/ejDhkTN4xO

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will feature 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 30, at 9:35 am ET on NBC. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 10:35 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Groups for qualifying for Xfinity and Cup for Indy road course (groups for Cup practice as well). https://t.co/UZRzJCQgpq

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Daniil Kvyat leading Group A and Loris Hezemans leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the Verizon 200 has been divided into Group A and Group B, and will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Daniil Kvyat – 61.300
  2. Josh Williams – 36.500
  3. Josh Bilicki – 34.000
  4. Denny Hamlin – 29.900
  5. Todd Gilliland – 27.300
  6. Kyle Busch – 26.050
  7. Austin Cindric – 25.600
  8. Harrison Burton – 23.800
  9. Justin Haley – 22.600
  10. Ryan Blaney – 20.550
  11. Brad Keselowski – 19.350
  12. Ross Chastain – 17.450
  13. Chase Briscoe – 15.700
  14. Aric Almirola – 13.150
  15. Austin Dillon – 12.700
  16. William Byron – 11.550
  17. Martin Truex Jr. – 6.900
  18. Daniel Suarez – 6.000
  19. Kyle Larson – 4.050
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Loris Hezemans – 40.650
  2. Joey Hand – 34.950
  3. AJ Almendinger – 32.900
  4. Cody Ware – 29.600
  5. Ty Dillon – 26.050
  6. Ty Gibbs – 25.650
  7. Corey LaJoie – 24.000
  8. Chris Buescher – 23.100
  9. Cole Custer – 20.850
  10. Rick Stenhouse Jr. – 20.100
  11. Kevin Harvick – 18.950
  12. Joey Logano – 15.900
  13. Michael McDowell – 15.250
  14. Bubba Wallace – 12.850
  15. Erik Jones – 12.000
  16. Alex Bowman – 11.150
  17. Tyler Reddick – 6.350
  18. Christopher Bell – 5.450
  19. Chase Elliott – 1.450

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 31, 2022, live on NBC and PRN.

