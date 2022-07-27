Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 27, 2022 09:08 PM IST

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Speedway, Indiana this weekend after the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 thriller.

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is the 22nd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and PRN.

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will be contested over 82 laps on the 2.439-mile road course. This event marks the second time the Cup Series races on a road course and officially the 29th Cup race at Speedway.

The fourth road course of the season features 14 turns and an asphalt and brick track.

Who's excited for another Dinger Double this weekend?! 👀#Verizon200 | #Pennzoil150 | #TrophyHunting https://t.co/SKSFDcOLTi

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

38 entries for Cup at Indy road course. 15-Hand 16-Allmendinger 27-Hezemans (team also has 26 listed as TBA), 77-Bilicki 78-JoshWilliams https://t.co/2ztiIJ1diT

The 38 drivers will take on the green flag and five drivers will change this week’s docket - #16 Kaulig Racing’s A. J. Allmendinger, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Joe Hand, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Williams, #27. Team Hezeberg’s Loris Hezemans and the organization have also entered a second car with #26 for former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, who is making his Cup Series debut.

Kaulig Racing driver A.J. Allmendinger won last year’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 20 minutes, and 59 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 38 cars that will take part at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Also Read Story Continues below
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Joey Hand
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #26 - Daniil Kvyat
  25. #27 - Loris Hezemans (i)
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #34 - Michael McDowell
  28. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #42 -Ty Dillon
  31. #43 -Erik Jones
  32. #45 - Kurt Busch
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #48 - Alex Bowman
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  37. #78 - Josh Williams (i)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on July 31, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...