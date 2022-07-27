NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Speedway, Indiana this weekend after the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 thriller.

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is the 22nd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and PRN.

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will be contested over 82 laps on the 2.439-mile road course. This event marks the second time the Cup Series races on a road course and officially the 29th Cup race at Speedway.

The fourth road course of the season features 14 turns and an asphalt and brick track.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 38 entries for Cup at Indy road course. 15-Hand 16-Allmendinger 27-Hezemans (team also has 26 listed as TBA), 77-Bilicki 78-JoshWilliams 38 entries for Cup at Indy road course. 15-Hand 16-Allmendinger 27-Hezemans (team also has 26 listed as TBA), 77-Bilicki 78-JoshWilliams https://t.co/2ztiIJ1diT

The 38 drivers will take on the green flag and five drivers will change this week’s docket - #16 Kaulig Racing’s A. J. Allmendinger, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Joe Hand, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Williams, #27. Team Hezeberg’s Loris Hezemans and the organization have also entered a second car with #26 for former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, who is making his Cup Series debut.

Kaulig Racing driver A.J. Allmendinger won last year’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 20 minutes, and 59 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 38 cars that will take part at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Joey Hand #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #26 - Daniil Kvyat #27 - Loris Hezemans (i) #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 -Ty Dillon #43 -Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - Josh Williams (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on July 31, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET.

