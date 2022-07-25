NASCAR 2022: Final results for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 is finally done and dusted. The much-awaited race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 49 seconds. It took place at Pocono Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #11 Toyota Camry Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag first on Sunday, followed by his teammate Kyle Busch in the runner-up position. A few hours later, however, both Joe Gibbs Racing drivers failed post-race inspections, resulting in NASCAR disqualifying both the cars from Sunday’s race.

As a result, Chase Elliott, who finished P3, was declared the official winner of Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

The unexpected win marked the Georgia native's 17th victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He has now won his fourth race of the season, which makes him the driver with the most wins this year and brings him another step closer to the top of the points table standings.

After the disqualifications, Tyler Reddick moved into second place, followed by Daniel Suarez (third), Christopher Bell (fourth), and Kyle Larson (fifth) completing the top five.

Hamlin, who started from the pole, led 21 of 160 laps while his teammate Busch started from the front row and led a race-high 63 laps. Both drivers were demoted to the last two spots on the 36-car field.

NASCAR’s 2022 M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway:

#9 - Chase Elliott #8 - Tyler Reddick #99 - Daniel Suárez #20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #34 - Michael McDowell #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #24 - William Byron #10 - Aric Almirola #6 - Brad Keselowski #14 - Chase Briscoe #45 - Ty Gibbs (i) #41 - Cole Custer #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #22 - Joey Logano #31 - Justin Haley #42 - Ty Dillon #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #51 - Cody Ware #4 - Kevin Harvick #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #12 - Ryan Blaney #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #11 - Denny Hamlin #18 - Kyle Busch

Catch the teams and drivers next at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31, 2022.

