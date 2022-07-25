Create
NASCAR 2022: Final results for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
Yash Soni
Modified Jul 25, 2022 12:30 PM IST

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 is finally done and dusted. The much-awaited race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 49 seconds. It took place at Pocono Raceway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #11 Toyota Camry Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag first on Sunday, followed by his teammate Kyle Busch in the runner-up position. A few hours later, however, both Joe Gibbs Racing drivers failed post-race inspections, resulting in NASCAR disqualifying both the cars from Sunday’s race.

As a result, Chase Elliott, who finished P3, was declared the official winner of Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

NEWS: The Nos. 11 and 18 cars have been disqualified following post-race inspection at @PoconoRaceway. @chaseelliott has been declared the winner of today’s race. https://t.co/KRFaZ4x5hP

The unexpected win marked the Georgia native's 17th victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He has now won his fourth race of the season, which makes him the driver with the most wins this year and brings him another step closer to the top of the points table standings.

After the disqualifications, Tyler Reddick moved into second place, followed by Daniel Suarez (third), Christopher Bell (fourth), and Kyle Larson (fifth) completing the top five.

UPDATE: The No. 18 car was disqualified in post-race inspection. @KyleBusch is now credited with a 36th-place finish.

Hamlin, who started from the pole, led 21 of 160 laps while his teammate Busch started from the front row and led a race-high 63 laps. Both drivers were demoted to the last two spots on the 36-car field.

NASCAR’s 2022 M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway:

  1. #9 - Chase Elliott
  2. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #34 - Michael McDowell
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #43 - Erik Jones
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #24 - William Byron
  13. #10 - Aric Almirola
  14. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  15. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #45 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  17. #41 - Cole Custer
  18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  19. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #31 - Justin Haley
  22. #42 - Ty Dillon
  23. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  24. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  26. #51 - Cody Ware
  27. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  28. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  29. #17 - Chris Buescher
  30. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  31. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  32. #1 - Ross Chastain
  33. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  36. #18 - Kyle Busch

Catch the teams and drivers next at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C

