NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR M&M Fan Appreciation 400 will take place on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Pocono Raceway. The race will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Pennsylvania and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut. The track features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, 8 degrees of banking in Turn 2, and 6 degrees of banking in Turn 3.

The 36 drivers will compete for over 160 laps on Sunday. With six Cup races left in the regular season and two playoff spots up for grabs, winless drivers will now turn their attention to earning a victory. Meanwhile, drivers who already have a victory will look to take the lead in the Cup Series standings.

Pocono Raceway @PoconoRaceway RACE WEEK IS HERE



Get ready for some summertime fun, July 22-24! Limited tickets remain for the



For helpful race weekend info check out our Event Guide in the tweet below.



🎟:



@NASCAR | #WhatTurn4 | #NASCAR RACE WEEK IS HEREGet ready for some summertime fun, July 22-24! Limited tickets remain for the #MMSFanAppreciation400 For helpful race weekend info check out our Event Guide in the tweet below.🎟: bit.ly/2022PoconoTick… 🔺RACE WEEK IS HERE🔺Get ready for some summertime fun, July 22-24! Limited tickets remain for the #MMSFanAppreciation400. For helpful race weekend info check out our Event Guide in the tweet below.🎟: bit.ly/2022PoconoTick…@NASCAR | #WhatTurn4 | #NASCAR https://t.co/bNYHhyV4VM

The 21st Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held on the same day July 23, at the 2.5-mile-long triangle-oval track.

The venue opened in 1971 and currently hosts races in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and Camping World Truck Series.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Pocono



Fri

2:45-ARCA p&q

4:30-FS1-Truck p&q

6-FS!-Race Hub

6:30-FS1-ARCA (80)



Sat

9:35-USA-Xfin p&q

11:30-FOX-RaceDay

Noon-FOX-Truck race 15-15-30

2:35-USA-Cup p&q

5-USA-Xfin race 20-20-50



Sun

12:30-FS1-RaceDay

2-USA-Prerace

3-USA-Cup race 30-65-65



NWS: Temps 80s, 30% rain PoconoFri2:45-ARCA p&q4:30-FS1-Truck p&q6-FS!-Race Hub6:30-FS1-ARCA (80)Sat9:35-USA-Xfin p&q11:30-FOX-RaceDayNoon-FOX-Truck race 15-15-302:35-USA-Cup p&q5-USA-Xfin race 20-20-50Sun12:30-FS1-RaceDay2-USA-Prerace3-USA-Cup race 30-65-65NWS: Temps 80s, 30% rain

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

The 36 drivers will be split up into two different groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order determined by the Ambetter 301’s results and a 15–20-minute practice session will be allotted to both groups.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is the defending champion of the event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at Pocono Raceway:

Friday, July 22, 2022

2:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series practice

5:00 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series qualifying

6:30 pm ET: General Tire Delivers 200

Saturday, July 23, 2022

9:35 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10:05 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:00 pm ET: CRC Brakleen 150

2:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

3:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Sunday, July 24, 2022

3:00 pm ET: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far