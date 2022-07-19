Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 19, 2022 10:06 PM IST

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania this weekend after the Ambetter 301 thriller.

M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 is the 21st NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania. The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and MRN.

M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will be contested over 160 laps on the 2.5-mile-long track. The race marks the 49th Cup Series race hosted by Pocono Raceway.

🔺RACE WEEK IS HERE🔺Get ready for some summertime fun, July 22-24! Limited tickets remain for the #MMSFanAppreciation400. For helpful race weekend info check out our Event Guide in the tweet below.🎟: bit.ly/2022PoconoTick…@NASCAR | #WhatTurn4 | #NASCAR https://t.co/bNYHhyV4VM

Pocono Raceway is also known as the "Tricky Triangle", which features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, 8 degrees of banking in Turn 2, and 6 degrees of banking in Turn 3.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

36 Cup cars for Pocono. 15-Yeley 16-Gragson 77-Bilicki https://t.co/IH8SxDIxsF

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag and only one driver will change this week’s docket. Noah Gragson returns to the #16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing after A.J. Allmendinger drove at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It marks Gragson’s eighth Cup Series start of the season.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch won last year’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 26 minutes, and 49 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Pocono Raceway:

Also Read Story Continues below
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...