NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania this weekend after the Ambetter 301 thriller.

M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 is the 21st NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania. The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and MRN.

M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will be contested over 160 laps on the 2.5-mile-long track. The race marks the 49th Cup Series race hosted by Pocono Raceway.

Pocono Raceway is also known as the "Tricky Triangle", which features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, 8 degrees of banking in Turn 2, and 6 degrees of banking in Turn 3.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag and only one driver will change this week’s docket. Noah Gragson returns to the #16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing after A.J. Allmendinger drove at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It marks Gragson’s eighth Cup Series start of the season.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch won last year’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 26 minutes, and 49 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Pocono Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

