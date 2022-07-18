Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Christopher Bell celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Christopher Bell celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 18, 2022 01:11 PM IST

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 is finally done and dusted. The much-awaited race of the season started at 3:18 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 14 minutes, and 45 seconds. It took place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell earned his first win of the 2022 season. On Sunday, he grabbed the lead on Lap 259 of 301 and drove away over the final green flag run to win the Ambetter 301 at the 1.058-mile-long race track. In a race that was filled with thrilling action, Reddick crossed the finish line 5.767 seconds ahead of Chase Elliott to grab the checkered flag.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE CHRISTOPHER BELL ON HIS WIN IN NEW HAMPSHIRE!🔔🏁 | foxs.pt/app https://t.co/yAC4xKOpy6

The win marked his second Cup Series career victory for the third-year driver. With the win, he became the 14th different driver to win a race in the first 20 races of the ongoing NASCAR season.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, last week’s winner, finished at P2, which was his second runner-up finish in the last four races. He was followed by Bubba Wallace Jr., Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick in completing the top five.

Big thank you to @rheemracing, @DEWALTtough, @ToyotaRacing, @Yahoo & @JoeGibbsRacing for all the support. We knew we were due. 🏁 #TeamToyota https://t.co/OPg6hCq3RQ

Truex Jr., the pole-winner of the race, won the first two stages and led a race-high 182 laps (including the first 95 consecutive).

Aric Almirola, the defending champion of the event, failed to regain his title and finished P31.

NASCAR’s 2022 Ambetter 301 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Also Read Story Continues below
  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  10. #45 - Kurt Busch
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #18 - Kyle Busch
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #31 - Justin Haley
  21. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #22 - Joey Logano
  25. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #34 - Michael McDowell
  29. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #10 - Aric Almirola
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  34. #42 - Ty Dillon
  35. #48 - Alex Bowman
  36. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)

Catch the teams and drivers next at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...