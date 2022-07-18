NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 is finally done and dusted. The much-awaited race of the season started at 3:18 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 14 minutes, and 45 seconds. It took place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell earned his first win of the 2022 season. On Sunday, he grabbed the lead on Lap 259 of 301 and drove away over the final green flag run to win the Ambetter 301 at the 1.058-mile-long race track. In a race that was filled with thrilling action, Reddick crossed the finish line 5.767 seconds ahead of Chase Elliott to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked his second Cup Series career victory for the third-year driver. With the win, he became the 14th different driver to win a race in the first 20 races of the ongoing NASCAR season.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, last week’s winner, finished at P2, which was his second runner-up finish in the last four races. He was followed by Bubba Wallace Jr., Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick in completing the top five.

Truex Jr., the pole-winner of the race, won the first two stages and led a race-high 182 laps (including the first 95 consecutive).

Aric Almirola, the defending champion of the event, failed to regain his title and finished P31.

NASCAR’s 2022 Ambetter 301 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #23 - Bubba Wallace #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #4 - Kevin Harvick #11 - Denny Hamlin #6 - Brad Keselowski #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suárez #45 - Kurt Busch #24 - William Byron #18 - Kyle Busch #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #14 - Chase Briscoe #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #12 - Ryan Blaney #43 - Erik Jones #31 - Justin Haley #8 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #3 - Austin Dillon #22 - Joey Logano #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #34 - Michael McDowell #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #51 - Cody Ware #10 - Aric Almirola #7 - Corey LaJoie #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #42 - Ty Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)

Catch the teams and drivers next at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022.

