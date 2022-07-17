NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Quaker State 400, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, June 17, 2022. The Ambetter 301 will be live on USA Network and PRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 20th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.058-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete for over 301 laps on the asphalt and granite race track.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Ambetter 301 on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’s Qualifying races, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won his first pole of the season at a speed of 127.113 mph. It was his 19th pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career and his first in four years. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will share the front row with Truex Jr. after turning a lap of 126.922 mph.

They will be followed by Advent Health 400 winner Kurt Busch (126.825 mph), Bubba Wallace Jr. (126.513 mph), and Christopher Bell (126.425 mph) in the top five.

Two-time winner of the season William Byron (126.387 mph), Arci Almirola (126.04 mph), Kyle Larson (126.019 mph), Brad Keselowski (125.252 mph), and Kevin Harvick completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR Ambetter 301 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Row 1

1. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

2. #9 - Chase Elliott

Row 2

3. #45 - Kurt Busch

4. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Row 3

5. #20 - Christopher Bell

6. #24 - William Byron

Row 4

7. #10 - Aric Almirola

8. #5 - Kyle Larson

Row 5

9. #6 - Brad Keselowski

10. #4 - Kevin Harvick

Row 6

11. #12 - Ryan Blaney

12. #22 - Joey Logano

Row 7

13. #8 - Tyler Reddick

14. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 8

15. #34 - Michael McDowell

16. #17 - Chris Buescher

Row 9

17. #18 - Kyle Busch

18. #1 - Ross Chastain

Row 10

19. #99 - Daniel Suarez

20. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger

Row 11

21. #7 - Corey LaJoie

22. #43 - Erik Jones

Row 12

23. #41 - Cole Custer

24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 13

25. #31 - Justin Haley

26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

Row 14

27. #48 - Alex Bowman

28. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

Row 15

29. #14 - Chase Briscoe

30. #3 - Austin Dillon

Row 16

31. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)

32. #78 - B.J. McLeod

Row 17

33. #15 - J.J. Yeley

34. #77 - Josh Bilicki

Row 18

35. #42 - Ty Dillon

36. #51 - Cody Ware

