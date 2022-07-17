NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Quaker State 400, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, June 17, 2022. The Ambetter 301 will be live on USA Network and PRN at 3:00 pm ET.
The 20th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.058-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete for over 301 laps on the asphalt and granite race track.
Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Ambetter 301 on his official Twitter account:
In Saturday’s Qualifying races, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won his first pole of the season at a speed of 127.113 mph. It was his 19th pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career and his first in four years. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will share the front row with Truex Jr. after turning a lap of 126.922 mph.
They will be followed by Advent Health 400 winner Kurt Busch (126.825 mph), Bubba Wallace Jr. (126.513 mph), and Christopher Bell (126.425 mph) in the top five.
Two-time winner of the season William Byron (126.387 mph), Arci Almirola (126.04 mph), Kyle Larson (126.019 mph), Brad Keselowski (125.252 mph), and Kevin Harvick completed the top 10.
2022 NASCAR Ambetter 301 starting line-up
Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:
Row 1
1. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
2. #9 - Chase Elliott
Row 2
3. #45 - Kurt Busch
4. #23 - Bubba Wallace
Row 3
5. #20 - Christopher Bell
6. #24 - William Byron
Row 4
7. #10 - Aric Almirola
8. #5 - Kyle Larson
Row 5
9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
Row 6
11. #12 - Ryan Blaney
12. #22 - Joey Logano
Row 7
13. #8 - Tyler Reddick
14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Row 8
15. #34 - Michael McDowell
16. #17 - Chris Buescher
Row 9
17. #18 - Kyle Busch
18. #1 - Ross Chastain
Row 10
19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
20. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
Row 11
21. #7 - Corey LaJoie
22. #43 - Erik Jones
Row 12
23. #41 - Cole Custer
24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 13
25. #31 - Justin Haley
26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
Row 14
27. #48 - Alex Bowman
28. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
Row 15
29. #14 - Chase Briscoe
30. #3 - Austin Dillon
Row 16
31. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
32. #78 - B.J. McLeod
Row 17
33. #15 - J.J. Yeley
34. #77 - Josh Bilicki
Row 18
35. #42 - Ty Dillon
36. #51 - Cody Ware