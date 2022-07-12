NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Ambetter 301 will take place on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The action will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season in New Hampshire and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut. The track features 2/7 degrees of variable banking at the turn and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

The 36 drivers will compete for over 301 laps on Sunday. With seven Cup races left in the regular season and three playoff spots up for grabs, drivers will now turn their attention to earning a victory and taking the lead in the Cup Series standings.

The 20th Cup Series race practice and qualifying session will be held on the same day on July 16, at the 1.058-mile-long track.

The venue opened in 1990 and currently hosts races in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards Series East, and Pinty’s Series.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Ambetter 301.

The 36 drivers will be split up into two different groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order determined by the Quaker State 400’s results and a 15-20 minute practice session will be allotted to both groups.

The top five fastest cars with the best qualifying speed from each group will then advance to the second round of qualifying. In the next round, these ten drivers will fight to win pole position for Sunday’s race.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola is the defending champion of the event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Ambetter 301

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Friday, July 15, 2022

3:15 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour practice

5:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

6:45 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

Saturday, July 16, 2022

11:35 am ET: Cup Series practice

12:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

2:30 pm ET: Crayon 200

6:00 pm ET: Whelen 100

Sunday, July 17, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Ambetter 301

