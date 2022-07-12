NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend after the Quaker State 400 thriller.

Ambetter 301 is the 20th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in New Hampshire. The race will begin at 3:00 pm EST and will air on USA Network and PRN.

Ambetter 301 will be contested over 301 laps on the 1.058-mile-long track. The race marks the 30th trip to the Cup Series hosted by Road America in the series’ history.





We’re wicked excited to have a wicked good time with some wicked fast cahs and wicked big lobstahs. 🏎️ 🦞 IT’S. RACE. WEEK!We’re wicked excited to have a wicked good time with some wicked fast cahs and wicked big lobstahs. 🏎️ IT’S. RACE. WEEK!We’re wicked excited to have a wicked good time with some wicked fast cahs and wicked big lobstahs. 🏎️ 💨 🏁🦞 https://t.co/Oia6S0vxmI

The venue hosted its first Cup Series race in 1993, with Rusty Wallace taking the win.

The asphalt and granite oval track features 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the Ambetter 301.

36 entries for Cup race Sunday at New Hampshire:

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag and the three drivers will change this week’s docket – #16 Kaulig Racing’s A. J. Allmendinger, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki, and #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley will return after racing at Nashville Superspeedway.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola won last year’s Ambetter 301 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 7 minutes, and 52 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 Ambetter 301 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17 at 3:00 pm ET.

