NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 is finally done and dusted. The second Atlanta race of the season started at 3:03 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, twenty-two minutes, and eighteen seconds. It took place at the newly repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott captured his third win of the 2022 season and his first at his home track at Atlanta Motor Speedway. On Sunday afternoon, he grabbed the lead in a neck-to-neck battle with Corey LaJoie on Lap 258 of 260 and took the checkered flag under yellow after a block sent LaJoie crashing into the wall in Turn 1 on the final lap.

The win marked the Georgia native's 16th victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He has now won his third race of the season, which makes him the driver with the most wins this year and brings him another step closer to the top of the points table standings.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain, who was involved in a few incidents, finished runner-up, followed by season-opening Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric. Erik Jones finished fourth and All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney completed the top five.

23XI Racing Kurt Busch, the defending champion of the event, failed to regain his title and had a fourth DNF of the season.

NASCAR’s 2022 Quaker State 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Quaker State 4000 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#9 - Chase Elliott #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #43 - Erik Jones #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suárez #31 - Justin Haley #10 - Aric Almirola #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #41 - Cole Custer #23 - Bubba Wallace #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #34 - Michael McDowell #14 - Chase Briscoe #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #20 - Christopher Bell #18 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #45 - Kurt Busch #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #15 - Garrett Smithley (i) #42 - Ty Dillon #8 - Tyler Reddick #24 - William Byron #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #3 - Austin Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)

Catch the teams and drivers next at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022.

