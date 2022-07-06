NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Quaker State 400 will take place on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The action will go live at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Hampton, Georgia, and will host the Next Gen car for the second time since its debut. The track features 24 degrees of banking in every corner of the track and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

The 36 drivers will compete for over 260 laps on Sunday. With eight Cup races left in the season, all those drivers who will take the grid will look to earn a victory and take the lead in the Cup Series standings.

The 19th Cup Series race qualifying session will be held on July 9, at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track. According to motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass’ report, NASCAR will use the superspeedway format for Atlanta, with no practice session for the Cup race.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, followed by Sunday’s Quaker State 400.

The 36 drivers will be divided into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order determined by the Kwik Trip 250’s results.

The top five fastest drivers with the best qualifying speed from each group will move to the second round of qualifying. In the next round, these ten drivers will fight to win pole position for Sunday’s race with a single-lap, single-car run.

23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch is the defending champion of the event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Quaker State 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Friday, July 8, 2022

9:35 am ET: Camping World Truck Series practice (Mid-Ohio)

2:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice/qualifying (Mid-Ohio)

3:35 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series qualifying (Mid-Ohio)

5:00 pm ET: Dawn 150 (Mid-Ohio)

Saturday, July 9, 2022

10:05 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

11:35 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 (Mid-Ohio)

5:00 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 250

Sunday, July 10, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Quaker State 400

Catch the action live on USA Network and PRN. If you are not in front of the TV and don’t want to miss this entertaining race weekend, you can enjoy these events through a live stream on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

