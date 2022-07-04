NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 is finally done and dusted. The third road course race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET and lasted for two hours, thirty-five minutes, and fifty-one seconds. It took place at Road America, with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick earned his first win of the 2022 season. On Sunday, he grabbed the lead on Lap 47 of 62 and held off the dominant Chase Elliott. In a race that was filled with thrilling action, Reddick crossed the finish line 3.304 seconds ahead of Chase Elliott to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked his first NASCAR Cup Series win in his 92nd Cup Series start. With the win, the two-time Xfinity Series champion became the fifth first-time winner and the 13th different winner of the 2022 season.

's win marks the first time the No. 8 car has won a NASCAR Cup Series race since A special number is back in Victory Lane! @TylerReddick 's win marks the first time the No. 8 car has won a NASCAR Cup Series race since @DaleJr at @RichmondRaceway in May 2006. A special number is back in Victory Lane! @TylerReddick's win marks the first time the No. 8 car has won a NASCAR Cup Series race since @DaleJr at @RichmondRaceway in May 2006. https://t.co/GUYq5SlTEi

Meanwhile, pole-sitter and defending champion Chase Elliott, who dominated the first two-thirds of the race and led 36 laps, finished second, followed by his teammate Kyle Larson. Multiple race winner Ross Chastain finished fourth and Sonoma winner Daniel Suarez completed the top five.

NASCAR’s 2022 Kwik Trip 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Kwik Trip 250 at Road America:

#8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #5 - Kyle Larson #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suárez #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #34 - Michael McDowell #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #4 - Kevin Harvick #12 - Ryan Blaney #48 - Alex Bowman #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #14 - Chase Briscoe #41 - Cole Custer #24 - William Byron #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #42 - Ty Dillon #15 - Joey Hand #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #45 - Kurt Busch #31 - Justin Haley #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #43 - Erik Jones #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Aric Almirola #18 - Kyle Busch #78 - Kyle Tilley #3 - Austin Dillon #51 - Cody Ware #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #23 - Bubba Wallace #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #27 - Loris Hezemans (i)

Catch the teams and drivers next at the Quaker State 400 on July 10, 2022.

