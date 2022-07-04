Create
NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

Tyler Reddick celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jul 04, 2022 12:38 PM IST

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 is finally done and dusted. The third road course race of the season started at 3:00 pm ET and lasted for two hours, thirty-five minutes, and fifty-one seconds. It took place at Road America, with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick earned his first win of the 2022 season. On Sunday, he grabbed the lead on Lap 47 of 62 and held off the dominant Chase Elliott. In a race that was filled with thrilling action, Reddick crossed the finish line 3.304 seconds ahead of Chase Elliott to grab the checkered flag.

TYLER REDDICK!The @RCRracing driver gets by Chase Elliott as he searches for his first @NASCAR Cup Series win. Less than 16 laps remaining on @USA_Network! #NASCAR https://t.co/lLJZL08gaL

The win marked his first NASCAR Cup Series win in his 92nd Cup Series start. With the win, the two-time Xfinity Series champion became the fifth first-time winner and the 13th different winner of the 2022 season.

A special number is back in Victory Lane! @TylerReddick's win marks the first time the No. 8 car has won a NASCAR Cup Series race since @DaleJr at @RichmondRaceway in May 2006. https://t.co/GUYq5SlTEi

Meanwhile, pole-sitter and defending champion Chase Elliott, who dominated the first two-thirds of the race and led 36 laps, finished second, followed by his teammate Kyle Larson. Multiple race winner Ross Chastain finished fourth and Sonoma winner Daniel Suarez completed the top five.

NASCAR’s 2022 Kwik Trip 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Kwik Trip 250 at Road America:

  1. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  8. #34 - Michael McDowell
  9. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  11. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  12. #48 - Alex Bowman
  13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #41 - Cole Custer
  16. #24 - William Byron
  17. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  20. #42 - Ty Dillon
  21. #15 - Joey Hand
  22. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  23. #45 - Kurt Busch
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #22 - Joey Logano
  28. #10 - Aric Almirola
  29. #18 - Kyle Busch
  30. #78 - Kyle Tilley
  31. #3 - Austin Dillon
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  34. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  35. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  36. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  37. #27 - Loris Hezemans (i)

Catch the teams and drivers next at the Quaker State 400 on July 10, 2022.

