NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

After 17 action-packed NASCAR Cup Series races, the sport arrived at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting NASCAR race this Sunday, July 3, 2022. Kwik Trip 250 will go live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.
The 18th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 4.048-mile-long track. 37 drivers will compete over 62 laps on the third road course track of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.
Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Kwik Trip 250 on his official Twitter account.
In Saturday’s qualifying races, last week’s winner Chase Elliott won his second pole of the season at a speed of 134.427 mph in dramatic fashion. He has a great chance to defend title, which he won last year at Road America. Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe will share the front row with Elliott.
They will be followed by Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric rounding out the top-five.
2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher, Alex Bowman, Joey Hand, Cole Custer completed the top-10.
2022 NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 starting line-up
Here are the starting positions of the 37-car grid at Road America:
Row 1
1. #9 - Chase Elliott
2. #14 - Chase Briscoe
Row 2
3. #5 - Kyle Larson
4. #8 - Tyler Reddick
Row 3
5. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
6. #34 - Michael McDowell
Row 4
7. #17 - Chris Buescher
8. #48 - Alex Bowman
Row 5
9. #15 - Joey Hand
10. #41 - Cole Custer
Row 6
11. #6 - Brad Keselowski
12. #1 - Ross Chastain
Row 7
13. #18 - Kyle Busch
14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Row 8
15. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
16. #20 - Christopher Bell
Row 9
17. #99 - Daniel Suarez
18. #22 - Joey Logano
Row 10
19. #12 - Ryan Blaney
20. #3 - Austin Dillon
Row 11
21. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
22. #45 - Kurt Busch
Row 12
23. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
24. #10 - Aric Almirola
Row 13
25. #23 - Bubba Wallace
26. #77 - Josh Bilicki
Row 14
27. #43 - Erik Jones
28. #4 - Kevin Harvick
Row 15
29. #24 - William Byron
30. #42 - Ty Dillon
Row 16
31. #51 - Cody Ware
32. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
Row 17
33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
34. #31 - Justin Haley
Row 18
35. #7 - Corey LaJoie
36. #27 - Loris Hezemans
Row 19
37. #78 - Kyle Tilley