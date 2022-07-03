NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

After 17 action-packed NASCAR Cup Series races, the sport arrived at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting NASCAR race this Sunday, July 3, 2022. Kwik Trip 250 will go live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 18th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 4.048-mile-long track. 37 drivers will compete over 62 laps on the third road course track of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Kwik Trip 250 on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup lineup for Road America. Engine change on Kyle Busch, so he will drop to the rear. Cup lineup for Road America. Engine change on Kyle Busch, so he will drop to the rear. https://t.co/RT7mAnZVs9

In Saturday’s qualifying races, last week’s winner Chase Elliott won his second pole of the season at a speed of 134.427 mph in dramatic fashion. He has a great chance to defend title, which he won last year at Road America. Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe will share the front row with Elliott.

They will be followed by Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric rounding out the top-five.

2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher, Alex Bowman, Joey Hand, Cole Custer completed the top-10.

2022 NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37-car grid at Road America:

Row 1

1. #9 - Chase Elliott

2. #14 - Chase Briscoe

Row 2

3. #5 - Kyle Larson

4. #8 - Tyler Reddick

Row 3

5. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

6. #34 - Michael McDowell

Row 4

7. #17 - Chris Buescher

8. #48 - Alex Bowman

Row 5

9. #15 - Joey Hand

10. #41 - Cole Custer

Row 6

11. #6 - Brad Keselowski

12. #1 - Ross Chastain

Row 7

13. #18 - Kyle Busch

14. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 8

15. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

16. #20 - Christopher Bell

Row 9

17. #99 - Daniel Suarez

18. #22 - Joey Logano

Row 10

19. #12 - Ryan Blaney

20. #3 - Austin Dillon

Row 11

21. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger

22. #45 - Kurt Busch

Row 12

23. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)

24. #10 - Aric Almirola

Row 13

25. #23 - Bubba Wallace

26. #77 - Josh Bilicki

Row 14

27. #43 - Erik Jones

28. #4 - Kevin Harvick

Row 15

29. #24 - William Byron

30. #42 - Ty Dillon

Row 16

31. #51 - Cody Ware

32. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

Row 17

33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34. #31 - Justin Haley

Row 18

35. #7 - Corey LaJoie

36. #27 - Loris Hezemans

Row 19

37. #78 - Kyle Tilley

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far