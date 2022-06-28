NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America 

The 2022 NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Road America. The action will go live at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and MRN.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Wisconsin and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut. The track features 14 turns with a total distance of about 250 miles covered in 62 laps for the race. Road America saw the return of the Cup Series on schedule in 2021 as part of Independence Day weekend.

The 18th Cup Series race practice and qualifying session will be held on the same day on July 2, at the 4.048-mile-long road course.

The venue opened in 1950 and currently hosts races in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IndyCar Series, SCCA Pirelli World Challenge, ASRA, AMA Superbike series, and SCCA Pro Racing's Trans-Am Series.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass NASCAR at Road America

USA Network

(ET)



Fri

5:30-Xfinity p&q



Sat

11:30a-Cup p&q (USA coverage begins at noon)

2:30-Xfinity race 10-10-25



Sun

3-Cup race 15-15-32



At track, Trans Am and Mazda MX-5 races also Saturday and Sunday



NWS: low-80s, 20-30% rain. NASCAR at Road AmericaUSA Network(ET)Fri5:30-Xfinity p&qSat11:30a-Cup p&q (USA coverage begins at noon)2:30-Xfinity race 10-10-25Sun3-Cup race 15-15-32At track, Trans Am and Mazda MX-5 races also Saturday and SundayNWS: low-80s, 20-30% rain.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Kwik Trip 400.

The 37 drivers will be divided into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order determined by the Ally 400’s results and a 15-20 minute practice session will be allotted to both the groups.

23XI Racing @23XIRacing



did it again with a PFG Fish Flag scheme for @bubbawallace at Fireworks came early for July 4! @Columbia1938 did it again with a PFG Fish Flag scheme for @bubbawallace at @roadamerica Fireworks came early for July 4! 🇺🇸 @Columbia1938 did it again with a PFG Fish Flag scheme for @bubbawallace at @roadamerica 🔥 https://t.co/GMxB3ZA5To

The top five fastest drivers with the best qualifying speed from each group will then advance to the second round of qualifying. In the next round, these ten drivers will fight to win pole position for Sunday’s race with a single-lap, single-car run.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Kwik Trip 250

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at Road America:

Friday, July 1, 2022

5:30 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series Practice

6:00 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, July 2, 2022

11:30 a.m. ET: Cup Series Practice

12:20 p.m. ET: Cup Series Qualifying

2:30 p.m. ET: Henry 180

Sunday, July 3, 2022

3:00 p.m. ET: Kwik Trip 250

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far