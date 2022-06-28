NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin this weekend for the third road course race of the 2022 season after the Ally 400 thriller.
Kwik Trip 250 is the 18th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Road America in Wisconsin. The race will begin at 3:00 pm EST and will air on NBC and MRN.
Kwik Trip 250 will be contested over 62 laps on the 4.048-mile-long road course. The race marks the second trip to the Cup Series hosted by Road America in the series’ history.
The venue hosted its first Cup Series race in 1956, with Tim Flock taking the win. It did not return to the schedule until 2021 as part of Independence Day weekend.
The venue features 14 turns with a total distance of about 250 miles done in 62 laps for the race.
Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the list of drivers taking part in the Kwik Trip 250.
Four open cars will take to the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race: #16 Kaulig Racing’s A. J. Allmendinger, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki, and #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Joey Hand return after racing at Sonoma Raceway. #27 Team Hezeburg‘s Loris Hezemans and Kyle Tilley are set to make their Cup Series debut, driving the #78 for Live Fast Motorsports.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Kwik Trip 250 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 54 minutes, and 33 seconds.
NASCAR’s 2022 Kwik Trip 250 full entry list
Here is the entry list for the 37 cars that will take part in Road America:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- 2 - Austin Cindric (R)
- 3 - Austin Dillon
- 4 - Kevin Harvick
- 5 - Kyle Larson
- 6 - Brad Keselowski
- 7 - Corey LaJoie
- 8 - Tyler Reddick
- 9 - Chase Elliott
- 10 - Aric Almirola
- 11 - Denny Hamlin
- 12 - Ryan Blaney
- 14 - Chase Briscoe
- 15 - Joey Hand
- 16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
- 17 - Chris Buescher
- 18 - Kyle Busch
- 19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- 20 - Christopher Bell
- 21 - Harrison Burton (R)
- 22 - Joey Logano
- 23 - Bubba Wallace
- 24 - William Byron
- 27 - Loris Hezemans (i)
- 31 - Justin Haley
- 34 - Michael McDowell
- 38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
- 41 - Cole Custer
- 42 - Ty Dillon
- 43 - Erik Jones
- 45 - Kurt Busch
- 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- 48 - Alex Bowman
- 51 - Cody Ware
- 77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
- 78 - Kyle Tilley (i)
- 99 -Daniel Suárez
Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend on Road America on July 3 at 3:00 pm ET.