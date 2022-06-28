Create
NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

A general view of NASCAR fans on a grassy field and under canopies watching the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Modified Jun 28, 2022 09:09 PM IST

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin this weekend for the third road course race of the 2022 season after the Ally 400 thriller.

Kwik Trip 250 is the 18th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Road America in Wisconsin. The race will begin at 3:00 pm EST and will air on NBC and MRN.

Kwik Trip 250 will be contested over 62 laps on the 4.048-mile-long road course. The race marks the second trip to the Cup Series hosted by Road America in the series’ history.

A perfect weekend for racing. Grab a hat and some sunscreen, load up the kids and get your tickets and parking early.Event Details and Tickets: -> bit.ly/KwikTrip250#NASCAR // #KWIKTRIP // #KWIKTRIP250 // #JOCKEY // #HENRY180 https://t.co/MYArvfUWre

The venue hosted its first Cup Series race in 1956, with Tim Flock taking the win. It did not return to the schedule until 2021 as part of Independence Day weekend.

The venue features 14 turns with a total distance of about 250 miles done in 62 laps for the race.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the list of drivers taking part in the Kwik Trip 250.

37 Cup cars for Road America. The 27 team with Loris Hezemans entered. 15-Hand 16-Allmendinger 77-Bilicki 78-Tilley. https://t.co/0Sj5uFGeVf

Four open cars will take to the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race: #16 Kaulig Racing’s A. J. Allmendinger, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki, and #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Joey Hand return after racing at Sonoma Raceway. #27 Team Hezeburg‘s Loris Hezemans and Kyle Tilley are set to make their Cup Series debut, driving the #78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Kwik Trip 250 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 54 minutes, and 33 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 Kwik Trip 250 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37 cars that will take part in Road America:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. 2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. 3 - Austin Dillon
  4. 4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. 5 - Kyle Larson
  6. 6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. 7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. 8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. 9 - Chase Elliott
  10. 10 - Aric Almirola
  11. 11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. 12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. 14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. 15 - Joey Hand
  15. 16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. 17 - Chris Buescher
  17. 18 - Kyle Busch
  18. 19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. 20 - Christopher Bell
  20. 21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. 22 - Joey Logano
  22. 23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. 24 - William Byron
  24. 27 - Loris Hezemans (i)
  25. 31 - Justin Haley
  26. 34 - Michael McDowell
  27. 38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  28. 41 - Cole Custer
  29. 42 - Ty Dillon
  30. 43 - Erik Jones
  31. 45 - Kurt Busch
  32. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. 48 - Alex Bowman
  34. 51 - Cody Ware
  35. 77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  36. 78 - Kyle Tilley (i)
  37. 99 -Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend on Road America on July 3 at 3:00 pm ET.

