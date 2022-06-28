NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin this weekend for the third road course race of the 2022 season after the Ally 400 thriller.

Kwik Trip 250 is the 18th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Road America in Wisconsin. The race will begin at 3:00 pm EST and will air on NBC and MRN.

Kwik Trip 250 will be contested over 62 laps on the 4.048-mile-long road course. The race marks the second trip to the Cup Series hosted by Road America in the series’ history.

The venue hosted its first Cup Series race in 1956, with Tim Flock taking the win. It did not return to the schedule until 2021 as part of Independence Day weekend.

The venue features 14 turns with a total distance of about 250 miles done in 62 laps for the race.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the list of drivers taking part in the Kwik Trip 250.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 37 Cup cars for Road America. The 27 team with Loris Hezemans entered. 15-Hand 16-Allmendinger 77-Bilicki 78-Tilley. 37 Cup cars for Road America. The 27 team with Loris Hezemans entered. 15-Hand 16-Allmendinger 77-Bilicki 78-Tilley. https://t.co/0Sj5uFGeVf

Four open cars will take to the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race: #16 Kaulig Racing’s A. J. Allmendinger, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki, and #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Joey Hand return after racing at Sonoma Raceway. #27 Team Hezeburg‘s Loris Hezemans and Kyle Tilley are set to make their Cup Series debut, driving the #78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Kwik Trip 250 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 54 minutes, and 33 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 Kwik Trip 250 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37 cars that will take part in Road America:

#1 - Ross Chastain 2 - Austin Cindric (R) 3 - Austin Dillon 4 - Kevin Harvick 5 - Kyle Larson 6 - Brad Keselowski 7 - Corey LaJoie 8 - Tyler Reddick 9 - Chase Elliott 10 - Aric Almirola 11 - Denny Hamlin 12 - Ryan Blaney 14 - Chase Briscoe 15 - Joey Hand 16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) 17 - Chris Buescher 18 - Kyle Busch 19 - Martin Truex Jr. 20 - Christopher Bell 21 - Harrison Burton (R) 22 - Joey Logano 23 - Bubba Wallace 24 - William Byron 27 - Loris Hezemans (i) 31 - Justin Haley 34 - Michael McDowell 38 - Todd Gilliland (R) 41 - Cole Custer 42 - Ty Dillon 43 - Erik Jones 45 - Kurt Busch 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 48 - Alex Bowman 51 - Cody Ware 77 - Josh Bilicki (i) 78 - Kyle Tilley (i) 99 -Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend on Road America on July 3 at 3:00 pm ET.

