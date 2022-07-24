NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway 

After an action-packed Ambetter 301, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, June 24, 2022. The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 21st race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long track. The 36 drivers will compete for over 160 laps on the Tricky Triangle, the Speedway which is known for three distinct corners and for high speeds along its lengthy straightaways.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 on his official Twitter account:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Starting lineup for Cup race for Sunday at Pocono. To the rear: Byron (repairs), Chastain (repairs), KuBusch (backup). Starting lineup for Cup race for Sunday at Pocono. To the rear: Byron (repairs), Chastain (repairs), KuBusch (backup). https://t.co/UszEydDTVl

In Saturday’s Qualifying races, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won his third pole of the season at a speed of 169.991 mph. It was his fourth career pole at Pocono Raceway and 37th pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career. His teammate Kyle Busch will share the front row with Hamlin after turning a lap of 169.498 mph.

They will be followed by three-time winner of the season Chase Elliott (169.364 mph), defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (169.014 mph), and Chris Buescher (168.922 mph) in the top five.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney (168.36 mph), Bubba Wallace Jr. (168.312 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (167.976 mph), Daniel Suarez (167.942 mph), and Kurt Busch completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Pocono Raceway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #18 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #12 - Ryan Blaney #23 - Bubba Wallace #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #99 - Daniel Suarez #45 - Kurt Busch #20 - Christopher Bell #10 - Aric Almirola #14 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Tyler Reddick #48 - Alex Bowman #24 - William Byron #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #16 - Noah Gragson #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Kevin Harvick #34 - Michael McDowell #6 - Brad Keselowski #42 - Ty Dillon #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #31 - Justin Haley #77 - Josh Bilicki #41 - Cole Custer #15 - J.J. Yeley #43 - Erik Jones #78 - B.J. McLeod #51 - Cody Ware

