Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway 

Denny Hamlin poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series M&amp;M&#039;s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Denny Hamlin poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 24, 2022 08:55 AM IST

After an action-packed Ambetter 301, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, June 24, 2022. The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 21st race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long track. The 36 drivers will compete for over 160 laps on the Tricky Triangle, the Speedway which is known for three distinct corners and for high speeds along its lengthy straightaways.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 on his official Twitter account:

Starting lineup for Cup race for Sunday at Pocono. To the rear: Byron (repairs), Chastain (repairs), KuBusch (backup). https://t.co/UszEydDTVl

In Saturday’s Qualifying races, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won his third pole of the season at a speed of 169.991 mph. It was his fourth career pole at Pocono Raceway and 37th pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career. His teammate Kyle Busch will share the front row with Hamlin after turning a lap of 169.498 mph.

Retweet to congratulate Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team on their NASCAR Cup Series POLE at Pocono Raceway!More» FOXSports.com/NASCAR twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/tJ5IK0N8w6

They will be followed by three-time winner of the season Chase Elliott (169.364 mph), defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (169.014 mph), and Chris Buescher (168.922 mph) in the top five.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney (168.36 mph), Bubba Wallace Jr. (168.312 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (167.976 mph), Daniel Suarez (167.942 mph), and Kurt Busch completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Pocono Raceway:

Also Read Story Continues below
  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #18 - Kyle Busch
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #17 - Chris Buescher
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  9. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  10. #45 - Kurt Busch
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #10 - Aric Almirola
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain
  22. #16 - Noah Gragson
  23. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  24. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  27. #42 - Ty Dillon
  28. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  29. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  30. #31 - Justin Haley
  31. #77 - Josh Bilicki
  32. #41 - Cole Custer
  33. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  36. #51 - Cody Ware

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...