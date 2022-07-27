NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will take place on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The race will be broadcast on NBC and PRN at 2:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Indiana and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut. The fourth road course of the season features 14 turns and an asphalt and brick track.

The 38 drivers will compete for over 82 laps on Sunday. With five Cup races left in the regular season and two playoff spots up for grabs, winless drivers will now turn their attention to earning a victory in Indiana. Meanwhile, drivers who already have a victory will look to gain points in the Cup Series standings.

The 22nd Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held on the same day, July 30, at the 2.439-mile road course.

The venue opened in 1909 and currently hosts races in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, IndyCar Series, Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational, Indy Autonomous Challenge, and MotoGP.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

The 38 drivers will be split up into two different groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order determined by the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400’s results and a limited time of practice session will be allotted to both groups.

Kaulig Racing driver A.J. Allmendinger is the defending champion of the event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course:

Friday, July 29, 2022

10:35 am ET: Camping World Truck Series practice (Indianapolis Raceway Park)

12:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice (Indianapolis Raceway Park)

2:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice (IMS Road Course)

3:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series qualifying

6:00 pm ET: Reese’s 200

9:00 pm ET: TSport 200

Saturday, July 30, 2022

9:35 am ET: Cup Series practice (IMS Road Course)

10:35 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Sunday, July 31, 2022

2:30 pm ET: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

