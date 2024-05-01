Alex Bowman’s angry radio exchange prompted by Kyle Larson at Dover decoded by Corey LaJoie

Alex Bowman had a decent day in Dover with a top-10 finish. But it didn't come without some drama as Bowman and his spotter, Kevin Hamlin, exchanged some fiery words at one point in the race. Talking about this exchange between Bowman and his spotter, as well as the preceding incident between Bowman and Kyle Larson, Corey LaJoie took a shot at decoding the whole situation.

Speaking on his podcast Stacking Pennies, LaJoie discussed what happened between the two Hendrick drivers and the subsequent radio exchange between Bowman and his spotter.

"There was a little bit of beef apparently between the #48 and the #5. The #48 was having a good run up there in top 5," LaJoie said.

The exchange, in the eyes of Ryan 'Skip' Flores, the co-host of Stacking Pennies, was simply Bowman being honest with the whole situation.

"He was mad at the #5 car air blocking him. The #5 was running for the stage win I believe. He's mad at the #5 air blocking and he's *expletive* about it and (Kevin) Hamlin says go up there and pass him, he's not gonna give it to you. And then he tried to pep talk him and Alex told him shove it," Flores said.

In the end, LaJoie wrapped it up by claiming that what happened between Bowman and Larson and Bowman and his spotter was simply part of racing.

"Hey, it's a very high-pressure situation. You feel like you're in there riding around. You'd think your teammate of all people would air block you less, but hey, it's racing man," LaJoie said.

Alex Bowman refused to elaborate on his exchange with Kevin Hamlin

Speaking after the race, Alex Bowman was asked about his radio exchange with spotter Kevin Hamlin. During the race, Bowman made a sly remark on Larson, after which he received an earful from his spotter.

"He's not gonna pull over for you. You've gotta go *expletive* earn it, let's go. #5 elbows up, let's go. Dudes are gonna give you *expletive* all day, you've just taken, you've done awesome, drive like an *expletive* the rest of the race, stay locked in, *expletive* them all let's go," Kevin Hamlin told his driver. [00:12]

In response, Bowman asked his spotter to just let him focus on the race.

After the race, when asked about his exchange with Kevin, Alex Bowman simply refused to elaborate on it.

“No. I don’t have any clickbait for you there, buddy," he said (via Frontstretch).

As for his race result, Bowman opined that it wasn't "the greatest" but they'll move on to the next one.