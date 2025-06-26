Alex Bowman’s girlfriend Chloe Henderson rocks a white bikini with her ‘girl gang’

Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, recently shared a picture with her friends, Catherine Lynch Peaden and Cassidy Boles, enjoying a lakeside day in white bikinis. The Hendrick Motorsports driver and Henderson have been together since 2023, and the latter keeps her social media followers engaged with regular life updates.

Bowman and Henderson first shared a vacation post on social media and have also appeared together at the 2024 NASCAR Awards in Charlotte. In her latest Instagram story, she posed alongside her two close friends for a group selfie and wrote:

"Girl Gang."

A still taken from Chloe Henderson's Instagram story from June 26, 2025 - Image: Instagram@chloehenderson3

Chloe, who is originally from North Carolina, was also seen enjoying a boat day with her friends in early May this year. Her friend Catherine Lynch Peaden shared pictures of the trip, where Chloe sported a pink bikini.

Meanwhile, Bowman, who finished in 11th place at Pocono Raceway last Sunday, June 22, slipped one position in the standings and now clings to the final playoff spot.

He also slammed the wall at Michigan International Speedway two weeks ago when Daniel Suarez's car clipped his No. 48 Chevrolet. The hit bruised muscles in his lower back and right leg, but NASCAR’s medical staff cleared him to race the next weekend in Mexico City, where he ended up collecting his third top-5 finish of this season.

Chloe Henderson and her family joined Alex Bowman at the Coca-Cola 600

Chloe Henderson is known to accompany Alex Bowman to many NASCAR Cup races. On May 25, she shared a picture with the Hendrick Motorsports driver and her siblings at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Chloe captioned the post:

"🇺🇸"

Chloe Henderson has adopted three pups, Merle, Finn and Huck, with Alex Bowman. The couple also celebrated Bowman's 32nd birthday together on April 25th with a cake.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series will next head to Atlanta for the 18th race of the 2025 season at the 1.54-mile oval EchoPark Speedway. Bowman finished in the top 5 at last year's The Quaker State 400 but was placed outside the top 20 during the spring race at the former Atlanta Speedway.

The race is the first of five rounds of the in-season challenge with a $1 million prize. Alex Bowman will face off against Joey Logano this weekend. He will need to finish above the Team Penske driver to move on to the next round, as the points collected during the race will not be considered. Following the Atlanta challenge, Sonoma, Chicago and Dover will host the rest of the rounds before the winner is declared at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis on July 21.

