Alex Bowman’s girlfriend poses in a pink bikini during boating excursions

Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, was seen enjoying a "boat day" with her best friend. She donned a pink bikini coupled with a pink and white cap from the Hendrick Motorsports driver's brand, ABR (Alex Bowman Racing).
The start of Bowman and Henderson's relationship is not well known. However, the 32-year-old NASCAR driver posted a short video of them sharing a kiss on a boat in September 2023, which supposedly confirmed their romantic relationship.
In an Instagram post, Chloe Henderson wore a two-piece with her best friend, Catherine Lynch Peaden, while enjoying a boat trip on a lake on Friday.
"Besties on a boat 🫶🏼💕," Peaden captioned it.
Henderson commented on the post and wrote:
"Boat day brought to you by bad Brazilian limeade 🤪."
While Chloe Henderson and her best friend enjoy a boat trip, Alex Bowman gears up for the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Texas Motor Speedway. The #48 Chevrolet pilot is fresh off a seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway, his sixth top-10 of the year.
The Würth 400 at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth circuit is happening on Sunday. FS1 will commence the TV coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET, while PRN and SiriusXM will man the radio coverage.
Bowman will look to score his first win of the season, which would give him one of the 16 spots in the playoffs. He had a chance to do so at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami track but made a blunder and hit the wall with seven laps to go, losing the lead to HMS teammate Kyle Larson, who later won the 267-lap contest.
Alex Bowman's girlfriend shares her reaction to race result at Talladega
With Alex Bowman scoring a top-10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway, Chloe Henderson felt a sense of relief. It was the Arizona native's best result in the last four races, where he finished outside the top 25 at Martinsville, Darlington, and Bristol.
Henderson posted a story on Instagram, captioning it:
"I can finally breathe."
Bowman started the Jack Link's 500 in 18th place. While he failed to score stage points, his Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Chase Elliott, were on the top four list at the end of the first stage.
When the checkered flag fell, the #48 Chevy pilot initially finished in ninth place. However, after NASCAR disqualified Joey Logano and Ryan Preece from the top five, Bowman advanced to seventh.
Austin Cindric was the race winner at the Alabama superspeedway track. He beat Kyle Larson and William Byron to the line, followed by Noah Gragson and Chase Elliott. This means Bowman had the worst outing among the HMS driver lineup last week.
The top 10 finishers list was completed by Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, and Austin Dillon.
