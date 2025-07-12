Alex Bowman’s girlfriend Chloe Henderson soaks the California sun

Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, shared a social media update in California, coinciding with the race weekend at Sonoma Raceway. She posted her sunbathing moment while enjoying a view of the mountainous scenery.

Bowman and Henderson reportedly started dating in 2023 after the #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver posted their boat trip on Instagram, where they were being affectionate with each other. While she keeps her life private, she can be seen supporting the NASCAR driver on the track from time to time.

Ahead of the fourth road course race of the 2025 season in the west, Chloe Henderson took the time to relax and sunbathe on Friday. She shared a glimpse of her POV on her IG story without a caption.

Chloe Henderson's Instagram story - Source: @chloehenderson3

Alex Bowman arrives at Sonoma Raceway following a thrilling outing on the streets of Chicago last week. He had a neck-and-neck battle with Bubba Wallace before they got too close and caused Wallace to spin out on lap 70. The incident allowed him to beat Wallace in the second round of the In-Season Challenge to face the 32nd-seeded Ty Dillon in the third round on the 1.99-mile Californian circuit.

The 110-lap race at Sonoma Raceway will kick off on July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Bowman has failed to score a single top 10 on the track since the introduction of the Next-Gen car in 2022.

Alex Bowman drives the #48 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

As of this writing, the 32-year-old Arizona native has scored four top-5s and 10 top-10s. He is the sole HMS driver without a win this year, though he sits above the cutline in 14th in the playoff standings between Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher.

Alex Bowman's girlfriend Chloe expressed support for the driver after disappointing race result at Homestead-Miami

Alex Bowman was looking in good form to win his first race of 2025 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but had a driver error to lose the lead to teammate Kyle Larson. After the Straight Talk Wireless 400, his girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, expressed support for the #48 team.

In an Instagram post, Henderson wrote:

“Proud of the 48 team.”

Chloe Henderson's Instagram story - Source: @chloehenderson3 on IG

Alex Bowman, who became Hendrick Motorsports' full-time driver in 2018, finished in second behind Kyle Larson after starting on the pole position and leading for 43 of 267 laps. Bubba Wallace crossed the finish line in third ahead of Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin.

The Homestead-Miami race raised questions regarding Bowman's seat in Hendrick Motorsports. However, Jeff Gordon, team vice chairman, reassured Bowman's place in the #48 Chevy, saying the driver “is our guy.”

Alex Bowman during the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

After a rough mid-regular season campaign, Bowman has been consistent in recent weekends, scoring three top-10 finishes in the last four races (including an 11th-place finish at Pocono Raceway). He also earned two pole positions coming from Homestead-Miami Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

