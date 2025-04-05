Alex Bowman’s girlfriend Chloe and John Hunter Nemechek’s wife Taylor flaunt their toned physique with style

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chole Henderson, and Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek's wife, Taylor Nemechek, shared an Instagram story showcasing their toned physiques. The duo teamed up ahead of NASCAR's Throwback Week event at Darlington Raceway this weekend.

Ad

Hailing from North Carolina, Chole Henderson works as a professional hairdresser. She has been dating Bowman since 2023 and has frequently attended the Hendrick Motorsports driver's races over the past few years. Additionally, Henderson owns three dogs named Merle, Finn, and Huck.

Taylor Nemechek, on the other hand, married her significant other in October 2020. The couple tied the knot at Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards in North Garden, Virginia. Mrs. Nemechek maintains a considerable distance from social media; however, despite that, she has grown a following of over 12,000 on Instagram. In most of the posts on her feed, she showcases her outfits alongside her two daughters, Aspen Palmer Nemechek and Penelope James Nemechek.

Ad

Trending

In the latest IG story, both Mrs. Nemechek and Chole Henderson displayed their toned physiques at the gym. The story was originally uploaded by Taylor Nemechek, who wore a black top with matching bottoms and white sneakers. On the other hand, Henderson sported a white top and gray sweatpants along with white sneakers. The duo appeared to be standing in the cardio section.

Here's a screenshot of the story:

Chole Henderson and Taylor Nemechek after their workout session (source: @cholehenderson3 via Instagram)

Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek ranks 17th on the Cup Series points table with 148 points to his credit. He has secured two top-ten and one top-five finish in seven starts this season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman ranks 12 spots above Nemechek in fifth place with 224 points to his name. He has secured one top-five and five top-ten finishes in seven starts. Additionally, Bowman achieved a pole position at Homestead-Miami Speedway, eventually finishing as the runner-up.

Chole Henderson shared a candid airport moment with her boyfriend, Alex Bowman, amid a significant flight delay

In March 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, uploaded a picture of the couple after they got stuck at the airport due to a flight delay. The Instagram story featured a candid image of Bowman while he was busy on his phone.

Ad

The couple completed their trip to Lynchburg, Tennessee but it wasn't an easy journey for them, as they faced several hurdles along the way. Henderson revealed they got stuck at the airport and spent their time at the cafe.

Chole Henderson uploaded the picture on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Big flight delay."

In a follow-up story, Alex Bowman shared an image of the Jack Daniel's Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The distillery is a popular destination among tourists, where they can witness the production of the well-renowned Jack Daniel's whiskey.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will pay homage to the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson at Darlington Raceway. The team announced plans to paint the #48 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to match Johnson's 2012 win at the 1.366-mile track. The Goodyear 400 is scheduled for Sunday, April 6, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More