Alex Bowman’s girlfriend raises the style quotient with a white bikini on couple’s boating excursion

Alex Bowman’s girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, has just raised the style bar after she shared a post on Instagram in a white bikini. The pictures were taken during a lakeside boating excursion.
Chloe Henderson has been in a relationship with Bowman, the Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver, since 2023. Chloe is originally from North Carolina and is active on social media, as well as travelling to races with Bowman and also attending the 2024 NASCAR Awards in Charlotte. The two often share some moments from their life together on social media, including vacation or celebration posts. They have three pups they adopted together named Merle, Finn and Huck.
Henderson shared the picture of her flaunting her chic white bikini with the caption:
"No broken toes this year"
In 2025, Alex Bowman began his eighth full season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports behind the wheel of the #48. So far this season, we have seen Bowman show strong speed during qualifying with two poles, and generally, has been competing near the front with eight top-tens and three top-fives in 17 races. Bowman started the season sixth at Daytona and nearly won the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Bowman's strong performances have put him in a position to be competitive in the points standings with an average finish of about 18.76.
Alex Bowman gets 100% real on his hard crash at Michigan
Alex Bowman experienced one of the most painful crashes of his racing career during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. On lap 67, Bowman’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was collected by Cole Custer, causing Bowman to hit the wall head-on at approximately 150 mph. He said via Bob Pockrass on X:
“It was like 50(G) something, front and back, and then another 40, vertical, when it sat down, so it was a lot. I don't know. I crash a lot of stuff without G meters on it.”
“I don't know if that's, on paper, the biggest one I've taken, but it's the most painful one I've taken for sure... even compared to when I broke my back. It's way more painful than that was,” he added.
Following the crash, Bowman was treated at the infield care center and released but continued to battle severe lower back pain that radiated into his leg. Despite the discomfort, he was determined to race in the upcoming inaugural Mexico City Cup Series event, expressing gratitude for backup driver Anthony Alfredo, who was on standby if needed.
