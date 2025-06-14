“It’s the most painful”: Alex Bowman gets 100% real on his hard crash at Michigan

Alex Bowman touched on perhaps his most painful crash of his racing career yet. He believes last week's wreck at Michigan International Speedway was more painful than when he broke his back in a sprint car two years ago.

The race-ending crash happened on lap 67 of the FireKeepers Casino 400. Bowman, driving the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, was collected by Cole Custer before hitting the wall head-on and exiting the race early for his third DNF of the year.

Alex Bowman was released from the infield care center at Michigan, though the team tapped Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo to be on standby in Mexico City. Recalling last week's incident, the 32-year-old said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

“It was like 50(G) something, front and back, and then another 40, vertical, when it sat down, so it was a lot. I don't know. I crash a lot of stuff without G meters on it.”

“I don't know if that's, on paper, the biggest one I've taken, but it's the most painful one I've taken for sure... even compared to when I broke my back. It's way more painful than that was,” he added.

The eight-time Cup race winner was grateful for Anthony Alfredo, but he hopes to jump in the #48 for the inaugural Mexico City Cup race instead, concluding:

“I'm pretty sure I'm going to be fine, unless something happens. I've been fine really since Thursday [...] I was fine Tuesday, and Wednesday, I wasn't super fine... thankful to Anthony (Alfredo) to stick around and hang out, help us out if needed. But hopefully, it's not needed.”

While Bowman settled with a DNF, Denny Hamlin won the Michigan race after securing the lead in the closing laps. Chris Buescher finished in second place, ahead of Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace, and HMS teammate Kyle Larson.

The Arizona native will return to action in the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The Mexico City stop, the first points-paying race outside the US in over six decades, will be live on Amazon Prime on June 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

“It's been a really bad two months”: Alex Bowman on his 2025 campaign after Michigan crash

Alex Bowman shared his thoughts on a shaky season following a scary wreck at Michigan International Speedway. He described the past two months as “bad”, finishing outside the top 25 in seven of the last nine races.

In a press release via Chevrolet, the #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

“Hate it for our #48 Ally Chevrolet team and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. We just have to keep digging. It's been a really bad two months for us, but we just have to keep working hard.”

Alex Bowman drives the #48 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

After 15 races, Bowman has amassed two poles, two top-fives, and seven top-10s. His last win came on the streets of Chicago last year. While he sits in the 13th spot in the points standings, his three HMS teammates (William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott) are all in the top five.

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

