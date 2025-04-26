Alex Bowman’s girlfriend shares cute pictures of the couple on HMS star’s birthday

Alex Bowman received a warm, personal touch from his girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, on his 32nd birthday. Henderson shared an Instagram story comprising a collage of their photos together on the occasion on April 25, 2025.

Here's what she wrote in the caption,

“32!!! I love you.”

Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chloe Henderson's story on Instagram wishing the NASCAR driver a 32nd Happy Birthday. Source: via Instagram, @chloehenderson3

In a story shared by her earlier, Chloe Henderson also teased a birthday celebration for Alex Bowman. The story showed the two celebrating a pre-birthday bash. In the video, Bowman could be seen hitting a dancing pose in front of his girlfriend, after which he presumably moved on to the most important activity of a birthday celebration– the cake cutting, since a cake with chocolate frosting could be seen resting on the table in front of him. Captioning the story, she wrote,

“Big Birthday party vibes for my guy,”

Alex Bowman's girlfriend, Chloe Henderson shared a look at boyfriend's birthday celebration via Instagram story. Source: via Instagram, @chloehenderson3

Chloe Henderson, a hairdresser from Charlotte, North Carolina, first came into the public eye in September 2023, when Bowman shared a vacation video of them in Malibu. Since then, they’ve been seen together regularly.

“Proud of the 48 team”: Alex Bowman's girlfriend shows support after Homestead

After Bowman’s close second-place finish at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on March 23, 2025, Chloe Henderson showed her support through a story. She posted a photo with him on the Homestead-Miami Speedway grid, writing,

“Proud of the 48 team.”

Bowman had started from pole and stayed in the top five for most of the race. He took the lead from Bubba Wallace with 33 laps to go but was overtaken on lap 393 by teammate Kyle Larson. He finished second, 1.205 seconds behind, his best result of the 2025 season so far.

Alex Bowman’s best performance of the 2025 season came at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He started the race from pole position and finished second. It was his highest finish so far this year and earned him 49 points—his biggest single-race total of the season. However, Bowman did not get any points added to his playoff roster since playoff points are awarded to drivers who win individual stages.

Alex Bowman’s overall performance in 2025 season has been pretty decent, but he hasn’t won a race yet. He’s ranked 10th in the standings with 244 points to his credit, which puts him 102 points behind the leader. Out of 9 races, he’s finished in the top 10 five times and in the top 5 once. He’s started on pole twice and led 107 laps so far. Notably, Bowman has only one DNF this season. On average, he starts races around 16th and finishes around 17th.

