Alex Bowman set to miss upcoming NASCAR races due to injury

Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday afternoon that Alex Bowman will miss this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. This comes after he fractured a vertebra during a sprint car crash on Tuesday night.

According to Hendrick Motorsports’ release, the #48 Chevrolet driver was checked locally last night and evaluated again this morning in Charlotte. He is expected to miss three to four weeks of Cup Series action.

In a statement, Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said:

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment. Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support.”

Bowman sustained an injury while competing in the High Limit Sprint Car Series event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa on Tuesday. He made contact with Conner Morrell and both flipped multiple times.

Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will replace the injured Bowman as a substitute for three to four weeks while he recovers.

Alex Bowman released a statement on social media after the injury

NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race - Qualifying

Alex Bowman currently sits in ninth position in the NASCAR Cup Series points table and has scored six top-10 finishes in the first 10 races so far this season. He has seven career Cup wins, including a victory at Dover Motor Speedway in 2021. The 30-year-old also has one win in NASCAR’s second-tier series.

Bowman, who missed several playoff races last year due to injury, has found himself in the same this season. In a statement, Bowman said:

“First, I want to let everyone know I’m feeling ok. My focus is now on healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make. I’m thankful to Josh Berry and Hendrick Motorsports for stepping up to the plate and I know the entire Ally Racing team will give it their all these next few weeks.

"I’ll be doing everything I can at home to help the team and ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon.”

See the full statement issued by Bowman on his Twitter account below:

Alex Bowman's statement [Image: Alex Bowman's Twitter account]

Alex Bowman’s team said that they will request a medical waiver to allow him to remain eligible for the Cup Series playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes