NASCAR 2023 points standings after the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 24, 2023 13:00 IST
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Wurth Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Ten races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch became the third multiple-race winner of the season after winning the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday (April 23).

In a thrilling Talladega race, Busch stole the victory after double overtime, capitalizing on the final lap crash to win the race under caution. He was in first place when the race ended under caution.

Hell yeah 🏁🤘🏻@McLarenGrills | @RCRracing https://t.co/AHSFGhF5D6

With the GEICO 500 victory, Busch gained 40 points and currently sits in fifth place in the drivers’ points table with 290 points, with two wins and three top-five finishes.

Ross Chastain, the defending winner of the event, failed to go all the way, finishing 23rd. With that, he gained just 22 points and occupied second place in the points table with 319 points.

After finishing P8 at Talladega Superspeedway, Christopher Bell stayed on top of the points table with one win, and five top-five finishes for a total of 331 points.

Updated Cup points grid (16 to go): Larson-2w, Busch-2w, Byron-2w, Bell-1w, Reddick-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Chastain +90, Harvick +82, Truex +52, Blaney +47, Bowman +41, Hamlin +41, Keselowski +38, Briscoe +14, Buescher +11, Suarez -11, Cindric -27, McDowell -38, Gibbs -41 https://t.co/Sqo4tvZTLs

Denny Hamlin, who started on pole at Talladega, finished P17 and gained 23 points. He sits in 10th position in the points table with 270 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 GEICO 500

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the tenth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Christopher Bell – 331
  2. Ross Chastain - 320
  3. Kevin Harvick – 311
  4. Kyle Larson - 295
  5. Kyle Busch – 290
  6. Tyler Reddick – 289
  7. Martin Truex Jr. - 281
  8. Ryan Blaney - 276
  9. Alex Bowman – 270
  10. Denny Hamlin – 270
  11. Joey Logano – 268
  12. Brad Keselowski – 267
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 246
  14. William Byron - 245
  15. Chase Briscoe - 243
  16. Chris Buescher - 240
  17. Daniel Suarez - 229
  18. Austin Cindric - 213
  19. Michael McDowell - 202
  20. Ty Gibbs - 199
  21. Bubba Wallace - 191
  22. Todd Gilliland - 189
  23. Corey LaJoie - 186
  24. Aric Almirola - 170
  25. Erik Jones - 165
  26. Justin Haley - 164
  27. AJ Allmendinger - 152
  28. Ryan Preece - 149
  29. Austin Dillon - 123
  30. Harrison Burton - 121
  31. Chase Elliott - 120
  32. Noah Gragson - 108
  33. Ty Dillon - 78
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. B.J. McLeod - 56
  36. Travis Pastrana - 26
  37. Jenson Button - 19
  38. Jordan Taylor - 16
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 11
  40. Conor Daly - 9
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  42. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30.

