NASCAR 2023 points standings after the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Ten races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch became the third multiple-race winner of the season after winning the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday (April 23).
In a thrilling Talladega race, Busch stole the victory after double overtime, capitalizing on the final lap crash to win the race under caution. He was in first place when the race ended under caution.
With the GEICO 500 victory, Busch gained 40 points and currently sits in fifth place in the drivers’ points table with 290 points, with two wins and three top-five finishes.
Ross Chastain, the defending winner of the event, failed to go all the way, finishing 23rd. With that, he gained just 22 points and occupied second place in the points table with 319 points.
After finishing P8 at Talladega Superspeedway, Christopher Bell stayed on top of the points table with one win, and five top-five finishes for a total of 331 points.
Denny Hamlin, who started on pole at Talladega, finished P17 and gained 23 points. He sits in 10th position in the points table with 270 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 GEICO 500
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the tenth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Christopher Bell – 331
- Ross Chastain - 320
- Kevin Harvick – 311
- Kyle Larson - 295
- Kyle Busch – 290
- Tyler Reddick – 289
- Martin Truex Jr. - 281
- Ryan Blaney - 276
- Alex Bowman – 270
- Denny Hamlin – 270
- Joey Logano – 268
- Brad Keselowski – 267
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 246
- William Byron - 245
- Chase Briscoe - 243
- Chris Buescher - 240
- Daniel Suarez - 229
- Austin Cindric - 213
- Michael McDowell - 202
- Ty Gibbs - 199
- Bubba Wallace - 191
- Todd Gilliland - 189
- Corey LaJoie - 186
- Aric Almirola - 170
- Erik Jones - 165
- Justin Haley - 164
- AJ Allmendinger - 152
- Ryan Preece - 149
- Austin Dillon - 123
- Harrison Burton - 121
- Chase Elliott - 120
- Noah Gragson - 108
- Ty Dillon - 78
- Cody Ware - 65
- B.J. McLeod - 56
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jenson Button - 19
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Jimmie Johnson - 11
- Conor Daly - 9
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30.