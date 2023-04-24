NASCAR 2023 points standings after the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Ten races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch became the third multiple-race winner of the season after winning the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday (April 23).

In a thrilling Talladega race, Busch stole the victory after double overtime, capitalizing on the final lap crash to win the race under caution. He was in first place when the race ended under caution.

With the GEICO 500 victory, Busch gained 40 points and currently sits in fifth place in the drivers’ points table with 290 points, with two wins and three top-five finishes.

Ross Chastain, the defending winner of the event, failed to go all the way, finishing 23rd. With that, he gained just 22 points and occupied second place in the points table with 319 points.

After finishing P8 at Talladega Superspeedway, Christopher Bell stayed on top of the points table with one win, and five top-five finishes for a total of 331 points.

Denny Hamlin, who started on pole at Talladega, finished P17 and gained 23 points. He sits in 10th position in the points table with 270 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 GEICO 500

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the tenth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Christopher Bell – 331 Ross Chastain - 320 Kevin Harvick – 311 Kyle Larson - 295 Kyle Busch – 290 Tyler Reddick – 289 Martin Truex Jr. - 281 Ryan Blaney - 276 Alex Bowman – 270 Denny Hamlin – 270 Joey Logano – 268 Brad Keselowski – 267 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 246 William Byron - 245 Chase Briscoe - 243 Chris Buescher - 240 Daniel Suarez - 229 Austin Cindric - 213 Michael McDowell - 202 Ty Gibbs - 199 Bubba Wallace - 191 Todd Gilliland - 189 Corey LaJoie - 186 Aric Almirola - 170 Erik Jones - 165 Justin Haley - 164 AJ Allmendinger - 152 Ryan Preece - 149 Austin Dillon - 123 Harrison Burton - 121 Chase Elliott - 120 Noah Gragson - 108 Ty Dillon - 78 Cody Ware - 65 B.J. McLeod - 56 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson - 11 Conor Daly - 9 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30.

