Alex Bowman has missed the past four races due to concussion-like symptoms in a crash on September 25 at Texas Motor Speedway.

On Friday (October 28), Hendrick Motorsports announced that Alex Bowman has been medically cleared to return to racing for the 2022 Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Sunday’s (October 30) Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway will mark the fifth consecutive week he will miss due to injury, and Xfinity driver Noah Gragson will continue as a substitute driver for Bowman's #48 car this weekend.

In a press release, Hendrick Motorsports stated that seven-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Alex Bowman has been medically cleared to drive the #48 car. A full check-up was done by Dr. Michael “Micky” Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.

In a statement, Jeff Andrews, the president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, said:

"We’re thrilled Alex is 100% and will have the opportunity to race at his home track. Throughout this process, he’s been incredibly diligent about following the advice of his doctors and prioritizing his health. All of us look forward to welcoming Alex back and seeing him finish 2022 with his No. 48 teammates."

The Tucson, Arizona-native was a contender after advancing into the Round of 12 to win his first championship this season but his crash at Texas Motor Speedway knocked him out of the playoffs.

Bowman has competed in 30 races so far this season, earning four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, including a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

"I'm coming back for the last race at Phoenix"- Alex Bowman on his return at Phoenix Raceway

Moments after Hendrick Motorsports announced the #48 Chevrolet driver’s return, Alex Bowman posted a short video on social media where he spoke about his return.

Bowman thanked the doctors who helped him get back to 100% and expressed his gratitude for the patience shown by both his team and sponsors as they put his health a top priority.

Bowman said:

"Really excited to be able to tell you that I'm coming back for the last race at Phoenix. Greg and I started something there in 2016 that we never got to finish, so hopefully we can get the job done. To have one final race with Greg is going to be really special."

"But thank you to Ally and Hendrick Motorsports, all the doctors that have helped me. It's been a long road and a lot of work, but excited to be back to 100% and be able to get back and race cars. So hope to see you guys out there. We're going to finish the season strong and hopefully get one last win for Greg."

Catch Alex Bowman and his Crew chief Greg Ives for the last time together at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

