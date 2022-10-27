NASCAR 2022: When does the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway qualifying and race start? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for Xfinity 500, which will be held at Martinsville Speedway. The green flag will drop at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 30th, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on NBC and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 500 laps on the 0.526-mile-long paper-clip-shaped track, resulting in a 263-mile race. It is one of the shortest tracks in the 2022 schedule, which features a total of four turns, with 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking in straights. Xfinity 500 will mark the elimination race of the Round of 8 to find out who will clinch a Championship 4 spot in the 2022 playoffs.

Alex Bowman, the driver of the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Xfinity 500.

Drivers who are on the hunt for the 2022 championship include Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Hamlin, Blaney, Bell, and Briscoe are below the elimination line ahead of Sunday’s race.

Where to watch NASCAR's Xfinity 500 qualifying and race at Martinsville Speedway?

Here is the telecast schedule for this weekend’s Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, October 29, 2022

12:00 pm ET: Xfinity 500 practice

12:45 pm ET: Xfinity 500 qualifying

Sunday, October 30, 2022

2:00 pm ET: Xfinity 500

The 2022 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway will air on NBC and MRN. Live streaming for the ninth playoff race will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the remaining races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Ridgeway, Virginia, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network and the NBC Sports app, while the main race will be live on NBC as well as NBC Sports.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Poll : 0 votes