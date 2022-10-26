NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Ridgeway, Virginia this weekend for the ninth playoff race of the season. Xfinity 500 will be the elimination race for the Round of 8 after the action-packed Dixie Vodka 400 last weekend.

The event marks the 35th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on October 30, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The race will begin at 2:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

The race will be contested over 500 laps of the 0.526-mile-short track. It marks the 74th annual Xfinity 500 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the NASCAR Xfinity 500.

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which eight playoff drivers will look to finish in the top four of the points table to advance into the Championship 4 event at Phoenix Raceway. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won last year’s Xfinity 500 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 42 minutes, and 48 seconds. Bowman, however, has already been ruled out of Sunday's race due to concussion-like symptoms, and Noah Gragson continues to fill in for Bowman’s #48 Chevrolet.

NASCAR’s 2022 Xfinity 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Martinsville Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

