Alex Bowman on how he shrugs off pressure of poor performances in NASCAR: "I don't care what other people think"

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman recently opened up about the frustrations surrounding his form in the Cup Series and how he is dealing with the criticism that comes with it.

One side of the HMS garage has been operating in full swing over the past year, with William Byron and Kyle Larson racking up victories. The other side has faced challenges as Bowman and Chase Elliott have struggled in the same period.

Alex Bowman missed four race weekends last year due to a back injury. The #48 Chevy driver wasn't the same on his return as he continued to recover from his injuries while the pressure kept piling up.

Despite the lack of recent success, Bowman remains focused on showcasing his true potential and returning to the victory lane since his last win in the spring of 2022. He insists he isn't fazed by the pressure and wants to win races to fulfill his desire to win. He was quoted as saying by RACER.com:

"It’s more just wanting to win and wanting to get back to performing how I know we can. Selfishly, I don’t really care what other people think. I don’t want only to win races because I drive for Hendrick Motorsports, I want to win races for me. I want the trophies for me."

The 30-year-old mentioned that he is leaving no stone unturned to return to winning ways and emphasized that he is not allowing external pressure to affect him. He said:

"I don’t really give a (expletive) about the rest of it. Running how we have has been so frustrating. I’ve worked super hard and done everything that I can to get back to where we need to be. So, I don’t feel outside pressure, it’s just me wanting to win for me."

Alex Bowman looking forward to racing at COTA, Texas

The #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver is excited for the first road course race of the 2024 season at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, scheduled this Sunday, March 24.

Alex Bowman has clinched a top-ten result in his three outings on the 3.41-mile road course. He was involved in the iconic three-car battle for the win in 2022 but eventually settled for a second-placed result. He also fetched a third-placed result last year.

Previewing his first road course event of the season, Bowman told HendrickMotorsports.com:

"It is such a mix between the different types of corners throughout the track. We run really well there. It is a unique place for us and has many different aspects. You have to be pretty versatile and it has always kind of fit me."

Alex Bowman is fresh off a fourth-place finish at Bristol and will look to carry the momentum forward going into this weekend.