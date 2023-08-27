Alex Bowman states “phenomenal” RFK Racing cars were too good during final few laps of Daytona race

The final NASCAR Cup Series regular-season race at Daytona International Speedway saw major playoff implications for Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole. With just half of the entries qualifying for the postseason, Bowman and Chase Elliott find themselves without a shot at the title this year.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 saw Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing step up their game. Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski rounded off the top 2 spots, finishing in P1 and P2 respectively.

As the field came to the checkered flag after the final caution flags of the event, Alex Bowman could only manage a P6 finish.

The #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver elaborated on how big the pace differential between his Chevrolet and the RFK Racing Fords was at the end of the race. He said in a post-race interview with Bob Pockrass:

"The last restart just didn't work out, I felt like we might have been in a little better spot prior to that caution coming out. The #6 (Keselowski) and the #17 (Buscher) are just phenomenal on being able to push each other."

"Hopefully, we can figure out how to get our stuff there but no lack of effort from anybody at Hendrick Motorsports."

Alex Bowman's approach to the upcoming NASCAR playoff races

Despite failing to qualify for the postseason playoffs this season, Tuscon, Arizona native Alex Bowman seems to be ready to go racing for the next ten events. He spoke about his mindset going into the upcoming weeks, saying:

"Act like we're in it, right? You just gotta go continue to execute so, just act like we're in it and see what happens."

Alex Bowman had been relegated out of the car previously on account of concussion injuries. Hence, the 30-year-old driver seemed to be relieved of heading out of Daytona with a clean car as well.

Speaking on one of the highlight crashes of the day which saw Stewart-Haas Racing's Ryan Preece barrel roll to a stop in the infield, Bowman said:

"Anytime you leave here with a clean racecar is a big positive thing. I haven't really seen Ryan's (Preece) crash aside from on the big screen trying to watch it driving by, It looked really bad so hopefully, he's doing alright. Never need to see that kind of thing here." - via frontstretch.com

Watch Alex Bowman take on the challenge of Darlington Raceway next weekend as the 2023 playoffs kick off with the Cook Out Southern 500.