"All they're doing is adding fuel to the fire": Bubba Wallace reacts to boos from crowd after NASCAR Playoffs race at Bristol

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is currently having his best Cup Series season. He successfully advanced to the Round of 12 in the playoff season with a 14th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After a disappointing run at Kansas, Wallace entered the Bristol night race 19 points below the cut line. The #23 Toyota team overturned their fortunes with a third-place finish in the first stage and a solid run till the checkered flag. Wallace managed to confirm his berth in the Round of 12.

After booing the race winner and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin, some haters in the crowd expressed their displeasure seeing Bubba Wallace advance into the next round. Wallace replied to his critics quoting the 2023 US Open winner Coco Gauff as he said:

"I love that sh*t right there – counting us out," Wallace said to NBC referring to boos coming from the crowd. "Like Coco Gauff said, ‘All they’re doing is adding fuel to the fire. I love it."

"Love where I'm at in this team and wish my Mom, Dad and my sister were here to celebrate with me. A career year, just got to keep it going..."

The crowd wasn't kind to Denny Hamlin either, but the 23XI Racing team co-owner had a savage reply to shut down the crowd. Hamlin taunted the crowd saying:

"Hey, I beat your favorite driver... all of them," he said on the front stretch

Bubba Wallace, who has also got used to jeers and the boos from the crowd has silenced his critics with his results on track. Wallace thanked his supporters for having his back and is looking forward to the next round.

"We know next week’s a reset. We just got to go out and have some fun, work our asses of," he said. "Thank you to the ones that believe in me. Keep it going. Yeah, on to next week."

Bubba Wallace is currently the last seed entering the Round of 12 and is 14 points below the cut-off mark.

Bubba Wallace reckons catching Denny Hamlin was a "tall task" for Kyle Larson

In the final stage of the Bristol Night Race, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson were in contention for the win and had plenty of traffic to navigate. While Hamlin lapped Wallace with ease, Larson seemed to get into a scuffle with the #23 Toyota driver.

While explaining the incident, Wallace praised his boss-man claiming that catching the #11 Toyota was not an easy task.

"I'm running my own race, I'm pretty sure he [Kyle Larson] thought he can go catch the #11, that's a tall task," he said. "But what I had on the line was more important and what he had on line he thought was more important. It's Bristol, it's racing... All good, we'll go on to Texas and have some fun."

Denny Hamlin finished two and a half seconds ahead of Kyle Larson while taking the checkered flag. The #5 Chevy driver had rallied through the field but had no answer to Hamlin's pace.