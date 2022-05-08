"All my issues came off at Turn 2" - Kyle Larson on his learnings from Darlington Raceway tire test in March 2022

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson spoke to the media at a press conference today about his woes at the Goodyear tire test at Darlington Raceway in March.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was one of the three Cup Series drivers at the test in March and found 'The Lady in Black' particularly tough to please.

The 29-year-old went onto explain his troubles in a non-competitive environment and elaborated to the media, saying:

"At the test, it's only the three of us so, all my issues came off at Turn 2. I spun off at 2, like lapped five and backed into the fence and then in my last run of the day I got loose over there as well and hit the wall."

The 2021 Cup Series champion pointed out a few quirks about the egg-shaped oval as he elaborated on why he had his troubles. He said:

"The patch in turn two should hopefully be less slick but that's kind of where my issues came from. The transition into the new patch and then out of it is pretty rough. I just recommend people taking it easy for the first few laps cus it caught me off gaurd."

The 2022 Goodyear 400 is all set to go live from Darlington Raceway in South Carolina at 03:30 pm EST on FS1.

Kyle Larson congratulates William Byron on his contract extention with Hendrick Motorsports

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson went onto congratulate one of his three teammates on his brand new contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports. William Byron took to Twitter to announce the news on May 5, 2022 about his future with the team and wrote:

"I'm so thankful to continue racing for Mr. H, Jeff and Hendrick Motorsports."

Byron's teammate Kyle took this opportunity to congratulate his 24-year-old teammate. This showed great team spirit from the Elk Grove, California native. Larson is regarded as one of the best in the sport and it is gestures like these that help him be the fan-favourite that he is.

He congratulated Byron on Twitter and wrote:

"Congrats Willy B!"

