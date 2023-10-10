“All of them (tracks) have pretty good potential for us”: Chris Buescher confident for the next stage of NASCAR playoffs post-Charlotte race

Chris Buescher secured his spot in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a commendable seventh-place finish at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Despite a challenging start in qualifying, Buescher's adept handling propelled him through the ranks, accumulating crucial points along the way. This marks his fifth top-10 finish on road courses this season.

Reflecting on his performance, Buescher shared his sentiments with Frontstretch, expressing a sense of liberation from the points scramble, saying:

"A little bit of freedom not to worry about the points would've helped in its own way."

He acknowledged that while they had the potential for an even stronger showing, a cautious approach was essential, particularly given the competition from other drivers, especially the eventual winner AJ Allmendinger.

"We were capable of a little bit more, but just had to be smart. Capable of winning the race would've been tough. Not exactly sure what we needed to get to that point but certainly a solid day," Buescher affirmed.

Looking ahead to the diverse tracks in Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville, Buescher exuded confidence. Emphasizing his comfort with the upcoming races, he stated:

"None of them (tracks) are something that I'm worried about. Some of them would need a little bit more work but all of them have pretty good potential for us."

Chris Buescher on milestone achievement, Brad Keselowski's elimination and playoff strategy

The race also marked a significant achievement for RFK Racing, with Buescher's advancement to the third round being the first for the team. Speaking about this accomplishment and setting his sights on the forthcoming races, Buescher shared his aspirations:

"I hope to win Vegas and make this next round a whole lot easier. This one was a bit stressful."

When questioned about the team's strategic focus, particularly after his teammate Brad Keselowski's unfortunate elimination from the playoffs, Buescher remained pragmatic.

He believes that RFK Racing's goal remains consistent - to bring two competitive cars capable of winning races to the track. He asserted:

"I think (it was a) strong day for us and the next round is upon us but I think the goal is still to go to the racetrack and take two cars capable of winning races."

With a spot in the third round of the playoffs now sealed, Chris Buescher and RFK Racing would be hoping to capitalise on their current momentum as they head towards the next trifecta of races in Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville.