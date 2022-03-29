"All ya can do is laugh" - Bubba Wallace Jr. disappointed with COTA stint

Apart from hard work and talent, luck also plays an important factor in sporting competitions and 23XI Racing team driver Bubba Wallace Jr. is a recent example.

Driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry, in the recently concluded EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Bubba Wallace Jr. suffered a heart-breaking finish of 38th place.

He lost a wheel after a lug nut fell off on lap 45 and from there he could not recover. With the DNF adding just 2 points in the standings, the Series hasn’t been great for the Alabama native so far.

Bubba Wallace loses a wheel in turn 16 at @COTA Per #NASCAR rules, this will most likely lead to a 4-race suspension for Wallace's crew chief and two other crew members.

The 28-year-old’s unfortunate technical problem at the Circuit of the Americas left him in critical condition on the Cup Series points table.

Since the conclusion of the race, he now stands in 20th place with 122 points in the latest Cup Series rankings. Luck hasn't seemed to be in his favor for the Austin, Texas race as he crashed last year as well.

On Twitter, expressing his disappointing outing at the Circuit of the Americas, Wallace said:

“All ya can do is laugh. Ha”

Meanwhile, Trackhouse Racing Team driver Ross Chastain captured his first career Cup race victory. He began 16th on the grid and led 31 laps out of 68 before taking the checkered flag.

Bubba Wallace Jr. had a poor outing in the Xfinity Series race as well

Bubba Wallace Jr. competes full time in the Cup Series for 23XI Racing and part-time in Xfinity series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

He was on double duty last weekend as he drove in both the Xfinity and Cup races. But competing in different races at the same venue doesn’t assure that the result will be better.

Similar to his Cup Series finish, Wallace Jr. had a disappointing finish at Saturday’s Pit Boss 250, as he finished 28th.

NASCAR returns next week for the seventh race of the Cup Series, the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

After back-to-back failures, it will be interesting to see how Wallace makes a comeback when the green flag drops on Sunday, April 3 at 3:30 pm EST.

