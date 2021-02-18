NFL star Alvin Kamara's juice brand to sponsor JD Motorsports at Daytona

NFL star Alvin Kamara, has finally dipped his feet into NASCAR waters. The New Orleans Saints running back will be providing sponsorship to a NASCAR Xfinity Series team for the upcoming race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Feb. 20.

Alvin Kamara's chain of juice bars in Louisiana, The Big Squeezy, will feature as the primary sponsor of JD Motorsports with Gary Keller's No. 6 car driven by Ryan Vargas in the upcoming weekend's Super Start Batteries 188 Xfinity Series race.

Alvin Kamara’s juice bar chain will sponsor NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas’ No. 6 car in the Xfinity Series race this Saturday 🏁 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/E5uwdqDavk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2021

"When this opportunity presented itself, I knew I couldn’t let it slip by. I did a bit of research on Ryan as an individual and JD Motorsports and was impressed with what I read. I’m excited to play a small role in what they already have going on," said an excited Alvin Kamara.

Alvin Kamara reportedly became a fan of NASCAR last year and was also at the All-Star race in Bristol in July where he waved the green flag.

Within NASCAR, Kamara is a fan of Bubba Wallace, who drives for the Denny Hamlin-Michael Jordan-owned team, 23XI Racing, in the Cup Series.

How did the Alvin Kamara sponsorship come by?

Ryan Vargas has taken to Twitter to tweet about him facing difficulties in securing sponsors for the races ahead and that he was actively looking for one.

As soon as Alvin Kamara learned about it, he was ready to chip in with his bit of sponsorship.

While it might be a big boost for Vargas ahead of the Daytona Road Course race, he was honored to team up with Alvin Kamara for this opportunity.

“Having the opportunity to work with Alvin Kamara and The Big Squeezy is such a huge honor. As one of the best running backs in the game, I know Alvin puts 110% effort into everything he does and that can easily be said for myself and our No. 6 JD Motorsports team.”

The 20-year-old Vargas has 13 career starts in his two years in the Xfinity Series so far (2019-2020) and 2021 marks his first full season on the circuit.

Ryan Vargas finished in 18th place at the season opener at Daytona last weekend.

