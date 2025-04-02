Amanda Wallace expresses immense pride in her husband Bubba Wallace's success on and off the racetrack 

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Wallace, recently shared a proud moment for her husband on her Instagram story. She reshared an interview clip from CBS Morning and accompanied it with a heartwarming caption for the veteran driver.

Bubba and Amanda Wallace share a long and deep history. They have known each other since high school and reconnected in college. Soon, the couple began dating, and after spending six years together, they tied the knot in December 2022. Nearly two years after their marriage, they were blessed with a baby boy, Becks Hayden, in September 2024.

Bubba Wallace has been getting his pace back over the past two events. After dominating Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway, he struggled to secure a spot among the top 10 drivers. He only landed a ninth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Wallace then finished inside the top 30 drivers on the grid.

However, the 23XI Racing driver found his rhythm, and for the past two races, Wallace has been finishing inside the top five drivers. At the Homestead-Miami Speedway race, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver qualified ninth and finished the race in third spot, earning 41 points.

The 31-year-old continued the same performance at the first short-track race of the 2025 season at Martinsville Speedway. He qualified eighth for the 400-lap event and finished the race in third place, one spot behind Joe Gibbs racing driver Christopher Bell.

Despite being busy in the 2025 Cup Series season, Wallace still finds time to enjoy moments with his son, Becks Hayden. Reflecting upon his efforts to race better each day, Amanda Wallace wrote a supportive message for her husband:

"Unbelievably proud of my husband! Puts in the work every day to be successful at track and at home.

Amanda Wallace wrote a supportive message for her husband (Source: @amandaaawallace via Instagram)

The top three performing cars at the 0.526-mile track were all from Toyota. Joe Gibbs Racing ace Denny Hamlin won the race with a margin of 4.617 seconds. Followed by Christopher Bell's #20 Camry in the runner-up position and Wallace's #23 Toyota Camry XSE in third.

Bubba Wallace celebrated his wife Amanda's 31st birthday along with his son's six-month milestone in a heartwarming IG post

On Monday, March 31, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace celebrated two special occasions - his wife Amanda Wallace's 31st birthday and son Becks Hayden's six-month milestone. He shared a post on his Instagram featuring heartwarming images of his son and wife.

The first picture showcased Amanda holding Beck on her lap while the six-month-old posed for the camera. The follow-up image featured Amanda's cheeks pressed against her son. The third photo was a sunlight selfie of the mother-son duo.

"Saturday, our little man turned 6mo old!😩🥹 Today my best friend turned 31! She’s so hot🤓 Happy birthday babe! @amandaaawallace We love you!" wrote Bubba Wallace.

Bubba Wallace ranks eighth in the drivers' standings with 208 points. He secured three top-10 and two top-five finishes in seven starts. Additionally, he has led 98 laps and has an average start of 10.714.

