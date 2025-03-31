Bubba Wallace commemorates wife's 31st birthday and son's 6-month milestone with heartwarming photos 

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace shared a post on Instagram to celebrate two special occasions—his wife Amanda Carter’s 31st birthday and their son Becks Hayden’s six-month milestone. The post included a series of touching photos featuring Amanda and their son.

Wallace, who competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, shared the post on his official Instagram account. As a driver for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, Wallace has a significant following of 506K.

The first photo in Wallace’s post showed Amanda holding Beck on her lap. The second captured a closer moment, with Becks pressed against Amanda’s cheek. The third image was a sunlit selfie of the mother and son. Alongside these images, Wallace wrote a heartfelt caption:

"Saturday, our little man turned 6mo old!😩🥹 Today my best friend turned 31! She’s so hot🤓 Happy birthday babe! @amandaaawallace We love you!"

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter welcomed their son, Becks Hayden, on September 29, 2024. They announced the birth with a joint Instagram post, sharing their excitement about becoming parents for the first time. In the caption, he wrote,

“Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden! We were blessed with his presence Sunday 9/29☺️ 9 months of waiting on this little guy, he’s made it all worth it! So excited for this journey!’

While Wallace celebrated personal milestones in the Cook Out 400, he also won a third-place finish, driving the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing. This strong result got him 42 points.

Bubba Wallace Recalls His Most Embarrassing Moment at a Racetrack

Aside from his on-track performances, Wallace recently shared a personal story about his most embarrassing moment at a racetrack. Speaking on the Stacking Pennies podcast, Wallace recounted a painful longboarding accident at the Circuit of the Americas (CoTA) in March 2022. While cruising downhill between turns nine and ten, he lost control and fell hard.

"Just busting my as on a longboard at COTA...I was hurting. I was hurting for like a week. Like, my hip, like, internally was f**ked like, I was limping hard...I still have a scar. I still have a scar on my arm, like, it looks, like, the Buffalo Bills logo,"* Wallace said (23:12 onwards).

He added that he reassured Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez and team owner Justin Marks that he was fine, only to fall moments later. In his own words,

"Somehow, I didn't bang my head, had a watch on, didn't scuff that up, like, I was like, 'Okay, just took some skin,’" (24:00).

So far in the 2025 season, Bubba Wallace ranks eighth overall with 208 points. While he has yet to win, he has finished in the top five twice and the top ten three times. Wallace has also led 98 laps this season.

