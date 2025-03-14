Amy Earnhardt discloses what she ‘prayed’ against en route to her Miami trip, expressing heartfelt concern for ‘poor’ husband Dale Jr.

Former NASCAR star Dale Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt recently opened up about a trip with their girls. On the fourth episode of their new podcast series "Bless Your 'Hardt," Amy revealed how she narrowly escaped the stomach bug ahead of her Miami trip and expressed a heartfelt concern for her husband.

Amy Earnhardt used to work as an interior designer before she met her husband. She met Earnhardt Jr. when he hired her to renovate one of his properties in North Carolina. The couple soon began dating and tied the knot on December 31, 2016. The couple has been married for nearly a decade and share two daughters: Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

During the latest episode, Amy Earnhardt revealed that during their trip, her daughter Nicole got the stomach bug. She further added that the stomach bug started on Wednesday, before she left for her trip to Miami.

"Then every hour after that she had had an episode, so I went to Miami on very little sleep to begin with and praying I didn't take the stomach bug with me, and I didn't, but poor Dale got it, so he got down here and had all the kids and all the things, oh my gosh, and was sick as he could possibly be," stated Dale Jr.'s wife. [05:55]

The former NASCAR Cup Series driver pointed out that he spent one day lying on the couch. He also claimed that his kids gave him "a lot of grace" as they kept watching movies without bothering him.

"We can go for a week without talking": Dale Jr. and his wife Amy on their solution for ending a conflict

During the first episode of the new podcast series "Bless Your 'Hardt," Dale Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt revealed their enhanced way of dealing with conflicts. The couple aired the first episode of the podcast on Feburary 7, 2025, on Dirty Mo Media. However, Amy and her husband have now started a new YouTube channel for the podcast.

On the podcast, Dale Jr. claimed that he was concerned about getting involved in an argument with Amy before recording the show. He added:

""There's some concern from my end about the podcast, not really exposing something, but if we do have a disagreement and it's Thursday morning, we gotta sit down and have a show."

Meanwhile, his wife, Amy Earnhardt, mentioned that they had to "hash it out" their disagreement for the show. She further pointed out that the couple found a new way of dealing with their arguments. They could go for weeks without talking to each other.

"We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house

The couple concluded that their new way of dealing with conflicts is much better than shouting at each other.

