“What a gift”: Dale Jr.’s wife Amy takes a cheeky swing at her husband, making her animosity clear of "it" happening in a ‘famous space’

Former NASCAR star driver Dale Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt aired the third episode of their new podcast series, Bless Your Hardt. Durig the podcast, Amy recalled a hilarious moment of her husband farting in the Oval Office once during a meeting with the former President of the United States.

Ad

Amy worked as a professional interior designer and met Dale Jr. when he hired her to renovate one of his houses in North Carolina over a decade ago in 2009. The couple tied the knot on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington. The two have been married for over eight years and share two daughters: Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

During the latest episode of the podcast, Amy pointed out that while they were watching television, Dale Earnhardt Jr. suddenly revealed that he farted in the Oval Office once. He was in a meeting with Barack Obama, the former President of the United States, and farted while he was walking in the room.

Ad

Trending

"They were letting us walk around in the room, and I walked around behind the desk and was just standing there, and I was like, I got a little fart here.

"Sometimes you're in these spaces that are just, you know, famous spaces... Well, if you had a fart came to you, it ain't like was sitting there like, Damn, I want a fart in here," he added.

Ad

Amy Earnhardt hilariously replied:

"What a gift. My body wants to fart right now, and I'm in the Oval Office. Hell yes."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further, the former interior designer advised Dale Jr. to "clench his butt," but the latter denied doing so. She also told her husband to go to the restroom in such situations.

"We can go for a week without talking": Dale Jr. and his wife Amy opened up about their solution after a conflict

In the first episode of the new podcast series, Bless Your Hardt, former two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife revealed their new way of dealing with conflicts. The episode aired on February 7, 2025, on Dirty Mo Media's YouTube channel.

Ad

During the podcast, Dale Jr. revealed that he was concerned about getting into a conflict with his wife before reaching the studio to record the episode.

"There's some concern from my end about the podcast, not really exposing something, but if we do have a disagreement and it's Thursday morning, we gotta sit down and have a show," stated Earnhardt Jr.

Ad

Meanwhile, Amy highlighted that the couple might need to "hash it out" in their quarrel for the show. She also revealed that the couple can go for weeks without talking after a disagreement. She added:

"We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house."

The couple claimed that the new way of dealing with conflicts is much better than their previous method.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback