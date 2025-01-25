Amy Earnhardt issues a one-word message on Washington Commanders’ video narrated by husband Dale Jr.

Amy Earnhardt reacted to a recent Washington Commanders video that was narrated by her husband and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. She shared the video along with a one-word message on her Instagram stories.

Dale Jr. and his wife are diehard fans of the American football team. Following Sunday’s game that the Commanders won 45-31, Dale Jr. took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and jokingly called out former NASCAR Cup Series champ Brad Keselowski, supposedly a supporter of the Detroit Lions, against whom the Commanders recently won.

Given his love for the team, Dale Jr. voicing over an official Commanders release is only befitting. Here is the full video for fans to check out:

Amy shared the video and wrote:

“Hail!!!”

(Source: Amy Earnhardt/Instagram)

Earnhardt Jr. and Amy have been married for over eight years and have two (Nicole and Isla). The family of four currently lives in Mooresville.

Dale Jr., a two-time Xfinity Series champion himself, is the owner of JR Motorsports, a championship-winning Xfinity race team based in South Carolina. This year, the team will field an entry in the annual Daytona 500 with country music star Chris Stapleton’s whiskey brand Traveller Whiskey as its primary sponsor.

Justin Allgaier, the reigning series champion, will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet in the crown jewel event. JR Motorsports dropped the news last week through X, saying,

“See y’all in Daytona.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., however, will not participate in any NASCAR-sanctioned races in 2025. He has consistently competed in at least one NASCAR race every season since his retirement in 2017, making this a significant change for JR Motorsports.

But Dale Jr. will pilot his team’s No. 8 Budweiser Chevy in select late-model races this year. He drove the iconic car from 1999 until 2007 in the NASCAR Cup Series and won 17 races with it, including the 2004 Daytona 500.

Back when Amy Earnhardt leaked Dale Jr.’s bathroom habit

Whenever Amy joins the ‘Dale Jr. Download’ podcast, fans get to know her husband Dale Earnhardt Jr. on a more personal level. In an episode from last year, Amy shared an amusing anecdote about Dale Jr.'s bathroom habits.

“He dries himself off and then he honks his nose as loud as a goose into the towel,” Amy said, while everyone broke into laughter.

“I’ve been trying to stop,” admitted Dale Jr.

Amy further continued,

“Here’s a thing about the said towel: he’ll hang it back up.“

Even Dale Earnhardt Sr., the seven-time Cup Series champion and Dale Jr.'s late father, was known to make noises from his nose. In fact, Dale Jr. recalled hearing the legendary driver simply blowing his nose from the other side of the house.

