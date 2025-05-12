Amy Earnhardt jokes about daughter's bunny tail attempt making her look 'like a Kardashian'

Amy Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., shared a lighthearted Instagram story poking fun of her daughter's bunny tail attempt. Amy maintains an active presence on social media, where she often posts glimpses from her family life to an audience of over 310k followers.

Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Reimann started dating in 2009 and got married on New Year's Eve of 2016. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Isla Rose, two years later. In 2020, they were blessed with the birth of their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine. The family reside on a 200-acre property in Mooresville, North Carolina.

On Sunday, May 12, Amy shared a short clip capturing her daughter Isla's bunny tail attempt and mentioned that she looked like a Kardashian.

"I told her she looks like a Kardashian."

Earlier in the day, Amy Earnhardt teamed up with Dale Jr. for a Mother's Day video as they enjoyed a cocktail made with their own 'High Rock Vodka'. The couple co-founded the brand in partnership with Sugarlands Distillery Company. They launched it in early 2022 with a proof of 88, which is a direct nod to Earnhardt Jr.'s racing number in the Cup Series. The number is currently run by his JR Motorsports team with Sammy Smith behind the wheel.

Amy Earnhardt and Dale Jr. reflect upon their 'oh Sh*t moments' in parenting

Amy Earnhardt and Dale Jr. recently discussed lesser-known aspects about parenting in an episode of their podcast, Bless your Hardt. The couple responded to a fan question about their 'oh sh*t moments' in parenting and revealed an 'all hands on deck' situation while taking care of their two daughters.

"There was a lot of oh sh*t moments," Amy said. "But, I mean honestly, mostly when the oh sh*t was happening. Like those explosive- 'I need all hands on deck, somebody come assist me ASAP', that was the most like traumatic oh sh*t moments." (04:35 onwards)

"The little span of when their their guts are changing from eating up, you know, feeding inside of you to being out in the real world and eating whatever you feed them...The poop changes a bunch....so that part is like 'Holy cow, they don't tell you about this,'" Dale Jr explained.

Ever since his retirement in 2018, Dale Jr transitioned into a career in broadcasting with Dirty Mo Media. While he maintains his own podcast titled, Dale Jr Download, the former Cup Series driver joined hands with Amy Earnhardt to launch Bless you Hardt in early 2025. In a recent episode of the weekly series, the couple discussed their opinions on the prospect of long-distance relationships.

