Amy Earnhardt pokes fun at Dale Jr.’s swimsuit choice for her - “These are the types of ads you’re getting?”

Dale Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, recently shared a lighthearted moment about her husband, Earnhardt Jr., and his unusual online shopping choice. The exchange took place in a video posted on X by Dirty Mo Media.

The post featured Amy explaining how Dale Jr. stumbled upon an Amazon ad for a swimsuit and decided to involve her in the conversation without telling her what it exactly was. Dirty Mo Media captioned the post,

“Dale picked out a swimsuit for Amy, and let’s just say it screams ‘Wilma Flintstone chic.’ 🦴👙”

In the clip, Amy described how Dale Jr., while sitting next to her on the couch, asked what size she would be in a one-piece swimsuit. She immediately questioned what the swimsuit looked like, only for Dale to say he wanted it to be a surprise.

When she insisted on seeing it, Dale showed her a skirted, one-shoulder swimsuit. Upon seeing it, here’s how Amy Earnhardt reacted,

“What’s the swimsuit look like? And he showed it to me, I was like, oh my god, that’s really something you think I need to wear? It’s a skirted one shoulder swimsuit. And I’m like, this is the kind of ads you’re getting?”

To this, Dale Earnhardt Jr. added his own opinion of what the swimsuit looked like. He said,

“It looked like something you’d see on the Flintstones.’

In agreement, Amy specified the exact character on that show who would wear a swimsuit like that. She said,

“It did, it looked like frickin’ Wilma, from the Flintstones, but it had a skirt on it.’

For context, The Flintstones was an American animated sitcom that aired from 1960 to 1966. It was set in the Stone Age town of Bedrock, and included both prehistoric life and modern-day elements.

Wilma Flintstone, a central character, was known for her red-orange hair, white pearl necklace, and white dress. She was portrayed as intelligent and resourceful.

Amy Earnhardt calls Dale Jr. “one lucky S.O.B.” after his big 2025 wins

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on his strong start to 2025 during an episode of his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download. The year has been filled with professional milestones.

He entered his first-ever Cup race as a team owner in the Daytona 500 with JR Motorsports, where Justin Allgaier drove the #40 car to an impressive ninth-place finish. Later, he worked as crew chief for Connor Zilisch at Pocono, a race Zilisch went on to win.

Connor Zilisch (88) celebrates with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Source: Imagn

While discussing these successes, a podcast crew member commented on how eventful the year had been. Dale Jr. said his wife Amy had voiced a similar sentiment, jokingly calling him “one lucky S.O.B.” and pointing out how often good opportunities seemed to come his way.

“Amy's like, 'You're one lucky S.O.B'. I'm like, 'Yeah'. I mean, what am I supposed to do? She's like, 'You keep falling into these ... on and on and on ...'," he described.”

One of those opportunities came when country star Luke Combs reached out with an idea for a music video. Combs suggested that Dale would drive a Next Gen car in Charlotte for the shoot.

Dale Jr. initially pushed back, saying the song felt more suited to grassroots racing and that he had never driven a Next Gen car. He proposed showing late model stock racing instead, and the video was reworked accordingly.

Thw veteran NASCAR driver also credited Amy for influencing his mindset over the years. When they first met, she often called him out for being negative and encouraged him to embrace the law of attraction. This shift in outlook, he said, has helped him focus on the positive and create space for more good things to happen in his life.

