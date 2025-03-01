Amy Earnhardt says $120M Hollywood superstar would play the perfect Dale Jr. character in their Rom-Com adaptation 

In a recent podcast discussion featuring Amy Earnhardt, she revealed her ideal casting choice for a romantic comedy about her life with Dale Earnhardt Jr. The conversation, which took place on The Dale Jr. Download, focused on which actors could play the couple on screen.

During the discussion, Amy Earnhardt mentioned that she would like Reese Witherspoon to play her in a rom-com. She explained that since Witherspoon is Southern and has a petite stature it would make her the perfect fit.

When it came to casting Dale Jr., Amy suggested $120M (via Celebrity Net Worth) Hollywood star Bradley Cooper. She reasoned that Cooper's humor and wit would align well with her husband’s personality. Dirty Mo Media shared the clip on X with the caption:

"Who do you think could play @DaleJr & @AmyEarnhardt in a romantic comedy? 📽️💞"

The conversation also touched on Dale Jr.’s refusal to acknowledge his ginger beard from his racing days. Amy and the host joked about how, despite his salt-and-pepper look now, there was a time when his beard had clear hints of red.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Reimann first met in 2009 when he hired her interior design firm to renovate his home in North Carolina. Their relationship remained private for over two years before going public in 2011.

After six years of dating, Dale Jr. proposed to Amy in June 2015 during a trip to Germany, where his ancestors had lived centuries ago. The couple married on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in North Carolina. Amy is a professional interior designer and has also collaborated with Dale Jr. on a reality TV show and a business, High Rock Vodka, which they launched in 2022.

Amy Earnhardt Gives Health Update on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Amy Earnhardt recently gave an update on Dale Jr.'s health, sharing that he has been dealing with a high fever for the past two days. She spoke about his condition on the third episode of her new podcast, Bless Your Hardt, produced by Dirty Mo Media.

"Yes, he's still very under the weather. He's been fighting a pretty bad fever. Off and on for the last two days. So he has been relinquished to our guest bedroom so that I don’t get it. I feel like I have a head cold, but I don’t feel near as bad as he did," Amy Earnhardt said (00:22 onwards).

She also lightheartedly commented on how Dale Jr. typically reacts when sick. According to Amy, he is usually dramatic, needing help with even simple tasks. However, this time, he has been less fussy than usual.

"He's typically pretty mopey. 'I need you to help me, I can't think for myself when I'm sick.' He hasn't actually been as fussy this week, though, as he usually is. I have fed him a mountain of vitamins," she added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who retired from NASCAR in 2018, has since worked as a broadcaster. He recently signed a multi-year contract to cover the NASCAR Cup Series for Amazon and TNT. He will be returning to racing in select zMAX CARS Tour events this year.

