Amy Long drops 4-word affirmation for partner Kasey Kahne in recent IG update 

Amy Long’s latest Instagram story was a tribute to her partner, Kasey Kahne. In the photo she shared, Kasey is seen from the back, wearing his Hendrick Motorsports racing suit, with Amy by his side.
Amy and Kasey began dating in 2020. They share one child, Ana Danielle, born in early 2023. Kahne also has a son, Tanner Lee, from a previous relationship. The image was paired with a short caption that read:
“I love you forever ♥️”
This post comes shortly after Kahne’s return to national-level NASCAR competition. Kasey Kahne competed in the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 held at Rockingham Speedway in Rockingham on April 19, 2025. This marked his first start in a national NASCAR series since 2018 and it was also his first Xfinity Series appearance since 2017.
His return comes nearly seven years after he left the Cup Series due to medical complications, including dehydration and difficulty regulating body temperature during long races. His doctors had advised him to stop racing at the national level to avoid long-term health damage.
Amy Long recently posted an update on Instagram, celebrating Kasey Kahne’s return to NASCAR with a series of behind-the-scenes images from the Rockingham Speedway weekend. She captioned it:
“Lost for words. Incredibly proud of this incredible man.”
At Rockingham, Kahne qualified fourth. He ran within the top five early in the race. However, early on lap 52, Kahne was involved in a collision. This incident was triggered by Katherine Legge's spin, which resulted from contact with William Sawalich.
Legge, who was being lapped at the time, maintained her line and speed when Sawalich, approaching at a higher speed, made contact with her rear, causing her to spin. Kahne, with limited visibility and reaction time, was unable to avoid the spinning car and sustained damage to the right front of his vehicle.
Despite these setbacks, he managed to stay in the race and crossed the finish line in 15th place. After Jesse Love was disqualified post-race, Kahne was promoted to 14th.
In a post-race interview with NASCAR.com, Kahne spoke about what the experience meant to him. In his own words,
“It’s been a long time... it was really cool to get back in one and feel it,” he said.
He also talked about the difference between sprint car racing—where he’s remained active—and the longer, more structured weekends of NASCAR. He added,
“This is just a different type of racing... I enjoyed it,” he added.
Kahne previously won at Rockingham in a Truck Series race back in 2012. That, along with his 18 Cup Series wins, got him recognition as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.