"Amy schedules me this haircut": Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals why he shaved for a mid-life makeover

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up about his midlife crisis as he nears 50 years of age. He also shared how a sudden moment of realization put an end to his lousy attitude and unkempt appearance.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer, who is on the cusp of entering his 50s, revealed feeling uneasy about facing the next phase of his life. Dale Jr. contrasted his emotions on turning forty to his current inner turmoil, expressing that he was feeling unhappy about it.

In a recent episode of Ask Jr, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s fresh makeover took fans by surprise, as he was questioned about his clean-shave look. The 49-year-old narrated the recent happenings and how he had let himself go and became unkempt during what he described as a rough patch.

He explained:

"Hadn't had a haircut in a while, it was getting pretty rough. Hadn't been trimming my beard. I was wearing sweatpants mostly everyday. I was just really doing the bare minimum... brushing teeth, yeah that was it."

After a sudden realization, the 49-year-old decided to shave his beard. His wife Amy Earnhardt, scheduled a haircut, and he decided to surprise her with a clean shave.

"That was about a span of five days where I was like '[If] this continues, this could become permanent.' I was thinking like 'Man I am gonna get a haircut!'. Amy schedules me this haircut and I thought, 'Man I'm just gonna give her a clean slate... blank canvas.'"

Despite nearing 50, Dale Earnhardt Jr. seems to have shed a couple of years with his clean-shave appearance.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains the reason behind growing a beard

The NASCAR Hall of Famer was once a Gillette Young Guns ambassador in his youth and had to maintain a clean-shave look to honor his contractual obligations.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on the inner turmoil, as he wished to grow a beard, but wanted to continue endorsing the brand. He recalled his frustrating experiences in the aforementioned episode, saying:

"The reason why I grew a beard was because I was a Gillette Young Gun and they wouldn't let you grow any facial hair. I was like, it's a great deal, I like being one of the Gillette Young Guns but I can't do what I want, I can't grow a goatee."

"I was always fighting against that. I would grow a goatee or something else and they would be like, 'Hey! you are not allowed to do that.' I'm like, 'Who are you to tell me what I do in my face?'"

Dale Jr. added that once he grew a full beard, he liked the look and decided to keep it.