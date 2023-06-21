Dale Earnhardt Jr shares one thing he “likes” in his marriage with wife Amy Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt share a tight-knit relationship, having known each other over the past decade. After making their first public appearance in 2012, the two love birds tied the knot four years later in 2016.

Dale Jr. recently revealed one thing he likes about his marriage that helps avoid any conflicts and establishes complete trust between them. In a conversation with The Athletic, the former NASCAR driver opened up about his marriage while answering a question dealing with the privacy between any couple.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer said that he and his wife share their locations 24/7, which helps each other keep updated on each other. By doing so, the couple removes the need to text each other and question their whereabouts.

"So I and Amy share locations on our phones 24/7. And I like that," Dale Jr. said. "She doesn’t have to text me, 'Where are you at?' Because that text of 'Where are you?' has no tone to it. You could take it 100 different ways, right? A text conversation can go off the rails very quickly."

Dale Earnhardt Jr went on to add the benefits of sharing their live location as he said:

"So she doesn’t have to wonder, 'What are you doing? Where are you at?' She can look and see, 'Oh hey, I see you’re over here. Would you go by Publix and pick up the groceries?' So we share our location and I’ve always kind of liked that."

The compassionate husband added that knowing his wife's location is reassuring as he knows that she is traveling safely. He concluded that knowing about their spouse's whereabouts is a comfort and convenience one can give to their partner and themselves.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits he feels "guilty" when riding as a passenger

Dale Earnhardt Jr and his family

With over 700 starts in NASCAR's highest categories of racing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has spent plenty of time behind the wheel of a stock car. Despite spending most of his time behind the steering wheel, the two-time Daytona winner admitted that he feels guilty whenever he's not driving a car.

The 48-year-old said he feels obliged to drive as a husband and a father when he goes out with his family.

"I don’t know how this will sound, but I feel like as a husband and a father, it’s a responsibility of mine to drive us where we go," he said."Amy doesn’t mind driving, and she really doesn’t love my driving, but I feel guilty when I sit in the passenger seat because I’m going to get on my phone and I’m going to get these emails."

The former NASCAR driver further added that he likes to take on the role of a DJ when riding shotgun. But he jokingly admitted that his choice of music is more of an annoyance to his fellow travelers.

Poll : 0 votes